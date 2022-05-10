Mississippi Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, not for the first time, called for federal intervention in the world of compensation for college athletes last week.
We’ve come to know this as NIL, the acronym for “Name, Image and Likeness.”
Wicker told Sports Illustrated that the NCAA’s debut act with NIL is lacking.
The very thing the NCAA sought to prevent for so long – pay for performance – becomes much easier to achieve through the current model of NIL.
The discussion about NIL is closely linked with the NCAA’s other new athletes’ rights initiative, the transfer portal.
It’s as though after years of screaming at the NCAA that athletes’ rights were being ignored the governing body said, “Here are the reforms people, have at it.”
Early returns have shown funding groups pop up at most Division I schools, groups headed by wealthy alumni or other interested parties.
In theory athletes must provide some sort of specified service before money changes hands. That could be as simple as a social media post or an autograph-signing session.
Seems hard to enforce.
Along those lines, how hard would it be for back-channel communication with someone’s starting quarterback to plant a seed that a major NIL deal would be waiting at another school after a short run through the transfer portal?
These are the things Wicker hopes to clean up with NIL.
In a statement to SI he said the current model lacks “guardrails to prevent pay-for-play schemes or transfer inducements.”
He further cites confusion for the schools with NIL and that the current landscape is a “gray area that could benefit bad actors.”
Wicker is not alone in this effort to reshape NIL.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was sounding the call for federal intervention long before many of these state NIL laws began to go into affect.
Sankey and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff met with members of Congress in Washington last week.
Mississippi schools are much smaller in enrollment and endowment than many Division I schools in other states, a gap that could create a competitive disadvantage for the locals if luring top athletes turns into a bidding war.
The idea of government assistance, at times an oxymoron, seems helpful in this discussion. A uniform federal law that superseded the existing state laws could benefit the Mississippi schools.
Things aren’t always what they seem.
There are concerns by some that a federal law could begin with pure intentions but could have other mandates attached as the politics begin to bubble.
It’s not far-fetched.
Nor is the idea that someone’s college football season in Mississippi could be drastically altered in September because in April a quarterback chased an NIL deal someplace else.
Leaders at Ole Miss and Mississippi State may privately choose sides on NIL reform.
Publicly their position will align with the Southeastern Conference, and that position is clear.