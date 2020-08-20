STARKVILLE • Erroll Thompson and Kobe Jones are enjoying Zach Arnett’s defensive scheme.
Arnett joined Mississippi State’s coaching staff this offseason from San Diego State, and has been implementing his signature 3-3-5 defense during MSU’s first two days of fall camp.
Jones and Thompson like what they see early on.
“I feel like it brings a lot of excitement to the defense,” Jones said. “It gives us the opportunity to use a lot of our guys on defense who can fly around and make a lot of plays for us. I think it’s going to be a great year on the defense.”
At San Diego State, Arnett was the defensive coordinator for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He was on the Aztec’s staff for nine total years.
Since he took control of the defense at the start of the 2018 season, Arnett’s defense allowed the least amount of rushing yards per game (89.6) and the lowest rushing average per carry (2.9 yards).
His defense allowed over 30 points only two times in two seasons and has not allowed over 40 points in a game. On the other hand, Mississippi State allowed over 30 points six times last season alone and over 40 points twice.
Thompson, Mississippi State’s leading tackler from last season with 84 stops, believes Arnett’s defense could change things this season.
“I love it. Coach Arnett, he’s amazing,” Thompson said. “He’s a real smart guy, a real genius. I’m loving it. He’s doing a great job and guys are flying around. I feel like it’s going to be a good year.”
Jones is one of Mississippi State’s top returning defensive lineman after recording 30 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. Alongside him on the defensive line is Marquis Spencer and Nathan Pickering, both of each will play significant roles.
With the new defense, Jones will have to move a little farther inside than what he played last year, but he isn’t planning on changing the way he plays too much.
“I’m working on every part of my game, so I’m not really trying to be defined as run stopper or a pass rusher,” Jones said. “I want to be able to do both on both parts and I feel like coach Arnett is putting me in position to do so.”