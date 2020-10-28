STARKVILLE – Three more Mississippi State football players are leaving the program.
Junior receiver Tyrell Shavers, junior defensive end Tre Lawson, and freshman defensive end Jamari Stewart are all leaving the program and entering the transfer portal. Head coach Mike Leach confirmed the news on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
They join four other Bulldogs who have entered the transfer portal in the last week. Quarterback Garrett Shrader entered last week, while quarterback Jalen Mayden, offensive lineman Nick Pendley and running back Kareem Walker all entered on Tuesday.
It is also being reported that standout running back Kylin Hill has left the team to begin preparing for the NFL Draft. Leach said Wednesday that he has not talked to Hill but heard he is opting out and wishes him the best.
"If you're stunned or nervous, you might need to brace yourself because there might be more (departures)," Leach said in the teleconference.
This comes after Leach told reporters during a press conference on Oct. 12 that there were a few "fence riders" on the team that were trying to find out if they would commit to the team or not.
Shavers, a graduate transfer from Alabama this offseason, had nine catches for 107 yards and one touchdown this year. He caught two passes for 68 yards and a touchdown against LSU, but has only managed just seven catches for 39 yards against Arkansas and Kentucky.
He did not record a catch against Texas A&M.
Lawson transferred to Mississippi State from Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, where he recorded 41 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 5 sacks last season. He has played in three games but has recorded only one tackle this year.
Stewart was a true freshman and had not played in a game this year.