STARKVILLE • The Mississippi State football program likely won’t learn who its starting quarterback is for a few more weeks.
Mike Leach and the Bulldogs wrapped up their first day of fall football practice on Tuesday. While transfer quarterback KJ Costello, returning starter Garrett Shrader and freshman Will Rogers all received reps, no real questions regarding who the starter will be were answered.
“I doubt we will name a starter until maybe as late as the week before game week,” Leach said. “I hope it doesn’t extend that far but it certainly could. … It will be more of a sudden decision than I will like because you’d like to see more body of work out of all of them.”
Costello, who transferred from Stanford, has the most experience out of the three. He started three seasons in the Pac-12 and has completed 474 of 747 passes for 5,834 yards, 46 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He has a 63.5 percent career completion percentage.
Leach said Costello and company are all a work in progress up to this point, but he likes how Costello is in tune with where players should be on the field. He said it has been tough with how many receivers are getting reps up to this point, but he has been pleased.
“I think he does a really god job of taking charge of the huddle and I think he does a good job of knowing the offense on the run,” Leach said.
There are three other quarterbacks on the 2020 roster that was also released on Tuesday, and they are Jaylen Mayden, transfer Justin Stolberg and transfer Allen Walters.
When asked how deep he believes the quarterback room is, Leach said he’d like to have three quarterbacks that he feels comfortable with being in the game.
With only a little over a month left until his team suits up against the defending champions LSU, Leach said his team is further along athletically than any first-year team he’s had but further behind on his Air-Raid playbook than he would like them to be.
He believes he will have to simplify the offense as best as he can. He said the offense that he had at Washington State was built over a series of years, and he had juniors and seniors who grew up in the program and were able to input various wrinkles or more exotic plays.
“That we can all of a sudden master that (offense) in a short period of time, that’s not realistic. I think we need to constantly be aware of that.”
Other notes
• Junior college transfer Malik Heath and cornerback Tyler Williams did not participate in the first day of practice. Heath was arrested last Wednesday for a DUI and four other charges. Leach had no further update on either player.
• Regarding redshirts, Leach said he will likely handle it the way he always has. If a player is on the “two-deep” depth chart, they will be advised not to redshirt. If they are not, he believes it is wise to redshirt.
• Leach said he is not aware of any players on the roster that intend to opt-out of the season, but he welcomes the player’s right to do so.
• Asked if any players on the roster have COVID-19, Leach said he wouldn’t tell if they did, then went on and praised the Mississippi State staff for making sure the Bulldogs are one of the healthiest teams in the country.