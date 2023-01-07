STARKVILLE – This just doesn’t seem like what James Naismith intended.
Surely the good doctor envisioned more balls in the peach basket.
Good shooting was in short supply, however, as Mississippi State defeated Ole Miss 64-54 at Humphrey Coliseum Saturday.
The Ole Miss loss was the third-straight for the Rebels to begin SEC play, MSU's victory the first in conference play for the Bulldogs under new coach Chris Jans.
These teams have played some good defense this year, particularly the Bulldogs, whose numbers have had them among the national leaders. Sometimes good defense shines even brighter when there’s not the flash of offense alongside it.
March Madness teams are typically more balanced than the rivals were Saturday. Neither the Bulldogs nor Rebels had a player among the top 12 scorers in the SEC at the beginning of the day.
Ironically, their best players, State’s Tolu Smith and Ole Miss’ Matthew Murrell, were tied at No. 13, averaging 14.3 points a game. Both made big impacts in the second half as State eventually pulled away.
Much of the game included hustle and effort from both sides but also a good measure of missed opportunities as shooting percentages hovered near 30 for the first 20 minutes.
“It was a rivalry game, fairly typical for teams to rely on defense and rebounding,” Jans said. “Our first-shot defense for the first 10-12 minutes was as good as we’ve had. When the ball was on the glass they were really active shot-blocking and getting two and three opportunities.”
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis also attributed the lack of offense to the rivalry.
“It happens so many times in these kinds of games,” Davis said. “Both teams guarded at a high level, shots were contested. Both teams had good shots they didn’t make. We got up seven, were in a good rhythm then gave up turnovers and second-chance points. I think it was just because of the rivalry.”
State got some 3-point shots to drop in the second half. Playing with a lead, a spread floor and a reinvigorated home crowd, the Bulldogs created space on the scoreboard.
And of course, the gap widened because of defense.
The Rebels trailed just 43-41 with 8 minutes, 43 seconds left when Davis called a timeout.
Whatever Davis had drawn up never got into play because Cameron Mathews got a steal from Theo Akwuba. State converted, got another steal and converted again.
The Bulldogs forced 15 turnovers on the day.
Slowly the Bulldogs built the lead which reached 13 with 1:22 left. The run got State up to 40% shooting for the game, while Ole Miss shot 36%.
Eventually, offensive highlights were provided by the team’s best players, Smith and Murrell.
Murrell’s 3-point struggles continued early on. He began the day 1 for 14 from the arc in SEC play and was 0 for 3 in the first half. He broke through from way behind the line at the 10:33 mark, putting Ole Miss back in front 41-39.
Murrell earlier had scored six points in less than a minute to help the Rebels build a seven-point lead. He got his mid-range game going and finished with a game-high 19 points.
Smith was in and out of the game with foul trouble. He had 12 points and five rebounds in only five minutes of play.
In a low-scoring game, State willed itself to the finish line.
“It hurts my soul to say it, but they absolutely out-toughed us the last 12 minutes. When you leave feeling like the other team was tougher than you, that’s really hard to take, and that’s the way I feel,” Davis said.
