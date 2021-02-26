STARKVILLE – Tulane’s Braden Olthoff was near untouchable on the mound Friday night.
The Tulane ace allowed only two runs on six hits in eight innings of work as Tulane beat No. 5-ranked Mississippi State, 7-3, at Dudy Noble Field. Olthoff, who threw 92 pitches in his eight innings, struck out six batters and walked only one.
On the other side of that, Mississippi State’s pitching staff walked five batters and hit two while the defense made four errors behind them.
Game two of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. Eric Cerantola will make his season debut and start on the mound for Mississippi State.
“That guy is probably one of the best pitchers in the country, man,” MSU’s Tanner Allen said. “First team All-American in the preseason. Hats off to him. He did a heckuva job all night long and he was keeping us off balanced.”
Mississippi State (3-2) plated the first run of the game off Olthoff in the bottom of the first inning. Rowdey Jordan hit the first pitch he saw off the wall in center field for a leadoff double. Two batters later, Allen singled to left field to put MSU ahead, 1-0.
That score stayed until the top of the third inning. Christian MacLeod (0-1) struck out consecutive batters to start the inning, but hit the third batter he saw on the foot.
After an error on a steal attempt, Collin Burns sent a two-run home run over the left field wall to put Tulane up 2-1. A walk and two singles later and Tulane led, 3-1.
MacLeod allowed three hits and walked two batters and hit one along with a wild pitch, but all three runs he allowed in his four innings of work were unearned. Five of Tulane’s seven runs were unearned in the game.
“He’ll work hard. He’s a real competitive kid. He’s going to come out and have a good week of work and get ready for his next start," head coach Chris Lemonis said of MacLeod. "That’s all you can do in this world. Sometimes the game doesn’t go our way. He has to make more pitches and compete more and give us a better chance to win.”
The Green Wave increased its lead to 6-1 in the top of the six inning. A one-out error followed by a double plated a run, then Simon Baumgardt singled to right field to push the lead to five runs.
Mississippi State got a run back in the bottom of the sixth inning after Tanner Allen singled and Josh Hatcher hit a RBI double.
Between the two runs he allowed in the first and sixth inning, Olthoff retired 12 straight batters and 14 of the 16 batters he faced.