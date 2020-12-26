The No. 24-ranked Tulsa football team will be without a significant member of its defense against Mississippi State in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl later this week.
Zaven Collins, the Golden Hurricane’s top defensive player and the nation’s best defender, announced on Thursday that he will opt out of the bowl game and will be preparing for the upcoming 2021 NFL draft.
Mississippi State (3-7) and Tulsa (6-2) are set to play in the Armed Forces Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. in Fort Worth, Texas.
“In support of my family and my dreams, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2021 NFL draft and I am turning my focus towards preparation for this dream,” Collins tweeted on Thursday. “I wish all my teammates the best of luck in the Armed Forces Bowl.”
One day before announcing his decision to opt out, Collins was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which honors the nation’s best defensive player.
He was also named the runner-up for the Butkus Award, which is given to the nation’s top linebacker.
Collins recorded 54 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions in eight games this year. Two of his four interceptions were game-clinchers, one against SMU and one for a touchdown against Tulane in overtime.
In his Tulsa career, Collins has recorded 236 tackles. 29 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 5 interceptions and 8 passes defended. He has eight career games with double-digit tackles and also blocked two kicks on special teams.