STARKVILLE • Ben Howland is hoping his Mississippi State men’s basketball team can break a three-game losing streak this afternoon.
Mississippi State (9-8) is hosting Iowa State (2-8) at Humphrey Coliseum at 5 p.m.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and is part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Bulldogs have lost three-straight SEC games – to Ole Miss, Alabama and Tennessee. Iowa State has lost six of its last seven games, but four of those games were to opponents ranked in the Top 10 of the AP poll.
“They’re scary on film,” Howland said of Iowa State. “When you watch them against West Virginia, they should have beaten West Virginia. They went on the road and had an unbelievable opportunity to win on the road there, which is hard to do.
“Then they played Baylor incredibly tough at home. That’s a 1- and a 2-seed that are both very talented.”
Mississippi State’s biggest issue the last few games has been its turnovers. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 46 times during the three-game losing streak, including 18 against Tennessee on Tuesday.
That’s the second most turnovers that MSU has had this year.
Alabama scored 18 points off of 16 turnovers while Tennessee scored 23 points off of 18. Howland is trying to fix that in practice.
“Yesterday in practice, every single turnover we stopped practice to do either pushups or sprints, so that’s where we are,” Howland said. “Any time we turn it over, we stop practice now. We are going to be accountable for it right then and there. Hopefully that will help us.”
Another reason MSU’s offense has trended down the last few games is the adjustment Howland made to the lineup. Instead of grad transfer Jalen Johnson, who started 10 games, Howland has placed freshman Cameron Matthews into the starting lineup.
Johnson, who is the team’s best shooter and is second on the team with 22 made 3-pointers this season, has played only 12 combined minutes over the last two games and has scored no points during that stretch.
Howland plans to keep Matthews in the starting lineup, as he is the better defensive player.
“Cameron makes us a much better defensive team,” Howland said. “He’s not as good of a shooter as Jalen Johnson, so the tradeoff is defense for offense. We played really good defense in both of the last two games and that gave us a chance to win both of those games. I’m not going away from Jalen, though. I have to get him some more minutes.”