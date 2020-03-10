Ole Miss guard Breein Tyree and Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry have been named to the coaches All-SEC first team.
MSU’s Tyson Carter was named sixth man of the year.
Perry averages a double-double with 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds as he has helped the Bulldogs earn the No. 4 seed and double-bye in the SEC Tournament.
They will play their first game in Nashville Friday.
Tyree led the SEC in scoring at various points in the season, excelling more in conference games than in overall play.
He is averaging 19.7 points, second to Arkansas’ Mason Jones.
Tyree becomes the third Ole Miss player to be named first-team All-SEC twice – joining Ansu Sesay and Stefan Moody – since the current format was adopted in 1993.
Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley was named player of the year, and UK coach John Calipari was named coach of the year.