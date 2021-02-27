OXFORD – No. 1 Ole Miss carried momentum into the third game of its first home series, but Central Florida threw a blanket on that momentum quickly.
The Knights roughed up right-hander Derek Diamond through 5 2/3 innings and went on to win 7-2 Saturday night to claim the series at Swayze Field.
It was nearly a sweep for the guests. Ole Miss trailed 5-3 when it scored three runs in the ninth to take the second game 6-5 earlier Saturday.
The Rebels (5-2) had four hits then, but offense was an issue much of the weekend as they hit .235 in the three games.
“Guys were not on time with the fastball like how we were last weekend,” said Ole Miss catcher Hayden Dunhurst who had three hits in the two games. “When guys were throwing 97 and 98 we were on time for the fastball. We weren’t on time for fastballs, and it seemed like we were chasing a little bit.”
Last weekend’s third game was moved back and this one up. The switch left Diamond pitching for the second time this week.
He was strong against Texas with one run, one walk and eight strikeouts in 6.0 innings on Monday.
Diamond again showed good control with no walks and nine strikeouts, but the Knights had eight hits against him, four for extra bases including Ben McCabe’s second-inning home run that made it 2-0. McCabe had two other hits including an RBI double off Luke Baker in the seventh.
Diamond located his fastballs better than breaking pitches, and UCF (3-4) took advantage.
That’s something Ole Miss did not do against UCF right-hander A.J. Jones, who went six innings with just one run on four hits. He walked two and struck out 10.
Ole Miss had only two baserunners through the first five innings.
Justin Bench got the Rebels on the board with a solo home run in the sixth. They went on to load the bases, but Jones struck out Hayden Leatherwood with a high fastball to strand all three.
Bench had three of the Rebels’ seven hits.
The Rebels also loaded the bases in the eighth but managed just one run.
“One of the things we were able to do last weekend when we didn’t get a ton of hit was bunch some at-bats together,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “They didn’t allow us to do that. They were too good on the mound and played really good defense. We just weren’t good enough offensively.”