Ole Miss 48, Auburn 34
Records
Ole Miss 7-0 overall, 3-0 SEC
Rankings
Ole Miss moved up two spots to No. 7 in both the USA Today Coaches poll and The Associated Press Top 25.
Thumbs Up
The Rebels rushed for a school record 449 yards.
Running backs Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins and quarterback Jaxson Dart went over 100 yards.
The defense was opportunistic in the first half, twice giving the Rebels a short field after fumbles were forced and recovered.
The defense consistently pressured Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford when he dropped to pass.
Thumbs Down
As good as the Rebels were running the ball they were almost equally bad trying to stop the run.
Auburn rushed for 301 yards against an Ole Miss defense that ranked fourth in the SEC against the run when the day began. The Rebels were giving up 117.8 yards per game.
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby – who was averaging less than 60 rushing yards per game this season – narrowly missed a 200-yard day with 179 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.
Ole Miss tackling, an issue at times this season, was troublesome again.
MVP
Running back Quinshon Judkins had 25 rushes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. His 41-yarder with 6:26 left gave Ole Miss a two-touchdown lead going into the lightning delay. It also shifted Auburn’s play-calling from run-focused to pass-focused which was a huge advantage for Ole Miss.
Saturday Surprise
Wide receiver Drayton Wade had four rushes for 63 yards, two catches for 44 yards and two kick returns for 50 yards.
The Week Ahead
The Rebels travel to face LSU in Baton Rouge for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS television.
Kentucky 27, Mississippi State 17
Records
MSU 5-2 overall, 2-2 SEC
Rankings
The Bulldogs dropped eight spots to No. 24 in both the USA Today Coaches poll and in The Associated Press Top 25.
Thumbs Up
MSU linebacker Nathaniel Watson had 17 tackles.
Kicker Massimo Biscardi hit a 48-yard field goal, his only attempt.
Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes returned an interception 59 yards for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs a chance late in the game, but the defense couldn’t get a stop on Kentucky’s next possession.
Thumbs Down
Once is an isolated incident, twice is a trend.
The Bulldogs had a nice road win at rebuilding Arizona in the non-conference part of their schedule, but SEC play had told a different and unfortunate tale.
The Bulldogs were bad on the road at LSU in late September and bad on the road again at Kentucky.
The offensive line had been a huge factor in big back-to-back SEC home wins. This time the group allowed the MSU defense to buzz around quarterback Will Rogers and disrupt plays.
Rogers, though he completed almost 70 percent in the game, managed just 203 yards off 25 completions. He tried to force some throws, and a number of passes were batted at the line of scrimmage.
The MSU run game that had been such a weapon at home was dormant with 22 yards on 10 carries.
Defensively, tackling was erratic, and the Bulldogs were unable to enforce their will against a Kentucky offensive line that began the night ranked last in the SEC and No. 129 in America in sacks allowed at 4.17 per game.
Had they been more disruptive the Bulldogs could have affected Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, a projected first-round pick, who was playing at less than full strength because of lingering turf toe.
Levis was 17 for 23 for 230 yards, a touchdown and the Forbes interception.
The Bulldogs struggled to contain Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez who rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.
MVP
Forbes also had three tackles.
Saturday Surprise
The Bulldogs completed just one pass of more than 15 yards and were just 3 for 11 on third-down conversions.
The Week Ahead
The Bulldogs remain on the SEC road traveling to face Alabama in a 6 p.m. start on ESPN. Alabama won last year’s meeting in Starkville 49-9. For the second-straight year the Bulldogs will face a Crimson Tide team coming off a loss.
