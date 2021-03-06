OXFORD • Point guard, off guard, scorer, distributor, complementary piece, leader.
Devontae Shuler has been all of these things for Ole Miss basketball.
Now the senior from Irmo, South Carolina, will play his final home game tonight at 6 when Vanderbilt visits The Pavilion.
The Commodores, just a week ago, dealt a crushing blow to March Madness hopes with a 75-70 win in Nashville.
Vanderbilt was then without guard Scottie Pippen Jr., who missed the game with a hip flexor. Pippen scored a career-high 36 points when Vanderbilt (8-14, 3-12 SEC) won 78-64 at Cincinnati on Thursday night.
The rematch will air on the SEC Network.
“We’re definitely looking forward to them coming in and giving them a hard fight in this next game,” Shuler said.
The NCAA extended the eligibility of every college athlete after sports shut down amid COVID-19 concerns last March. Shuler could come back for another go with the Rebels (14-10, 9-8 SEC), but that’s not the path he’s choosing.
“I’ve definitely made that decision that I’m not. I’m ready for the next level. I feel like I had a great year with my team,” he said.
While Shuler was a key supporting team member for former Ole Miss stars Terence Davis and Breein Tyree, he’s been the guy other players look to this season.
He’s had eight 20-plus scoring games including a career-high 31 points just minutes from his hometown when Ole Miss won 81-74 at South Carolina on Feb. 13.
He’s one of only two players to rank in the SEC’s top 10 in scoring (16.0 ppg), assists (3.4 apg) and steals (1.6 apg).
His rise in productivity coincided with coach Kermit Davis’ decision to move him to point guard his sophomore season.
As a senior Shuler has played mostly from the off guard spot.
He’s achieved more because of Davis’ decision to put the ball in his hands, said Shuler, who had 11 of his 17 points in the second half when Ole Miss ended an 11-game losing streak to Kentucky with a 70-62 win on Tuesday night.
That was Shuler’s next-to-last home game. He expects a flood of memories at tonight’s tip.
“It will be an emotional moment,” Shuler said. “I’m just proud that I made it through these four years to be able to play in every game and make it through healthy. I’m just going to try to go out with a bang.”