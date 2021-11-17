A magical season for the Blue Mountain College volleyball team has led them to this – a date on Saturday afternoon with the defending NAIA national champions.
The unranked Volley Toppers, in only their third season, will visit third-ranked Missouri Baptist on Saturday in St. Louis. The match is set to begin at 5 p.m., on the court where the Spartans have won 19 in a row dating to last season.
"Missouri Baptist is possibly the best team in the nation, so we understand what we're up against,” said Blue Mountain coach Reid Gann, "We don't mind being the underdogs. Our girls seem to take that personally and play their best."
His Toppers are 30-8 this season, including an 11-2 record in away games. They defeated host Loyola 3-0 in Saturday for their first Southern States Athletic Conference championship.
One of only six NAIA teams with 30 or more wins, Blue Mountain remains unranked. "Everyone wants to be in that Top 25 poll, but I think it has played to our advantage all season,” Gann said.
Missouri Baptist (27-2) has won back-to-back American Midwest Conference titles and is on a 23-match winning streak, having lost twice in one day on a road trip to Wisconsin in late August.
The Spartans have won seven-consecutive matches by 3-0 scores. Their roster is studded with eight international players, including NAIA All-American hitter Giovanna Tapigliani who finished the regular season with 348 kills – and average of 4.2 kills per set.
Blue Mountain is led by the dynamic hitting duo of seniors Taylor Wright (399 kills) and Julianna Taylor (377 kills). Freshman Jaiyah Jackson has 575 digs while junior setter Anna Lucas has 1,117 assists.
"This has been a program-defining year for us," Gann said. "Our team has bought in to what we are trying to do, and they have played every point with intensity. We are looking forward to playing the best because we believe we can compete with them."