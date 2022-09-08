Mississippi State and Ole Miss both cruised in their openers last week.
It gets tricker in Week 2 as the Bulldogs go on the road to face a Power Five opponent in Pac-12 foe Arizona.
It’s a 10 p.m. CT start.
Ole Miss has its FCS game, a 6 p.m. home kick against Central Arkansas.
Mississippi State at Arizona
MSU quarterback Will Rogers looked like he was in mid-season form, completing 78 percent of his passes for 450 yards, five touchdowns and only one interception.
He looked particularly strong standing in the pocket on a couple of downfield throws.
Another time he stepped to his left to avoid pressure and hit Caleb Ducking some 30 yards downfield to set up a short touchdown.
Charles Cross, the blind side protector at left tackle, played a big role in Rogers’ nation-leading 73.9 completion percentage a year ago.
A lot of eyes were were on Dollar Bill Johnson in his move to left tackle. Johnson had a solid camp and followed that up with good game in the opener against Memphis.
If Rogers and Johnson are at peak levels again, the Bulldogs have a good shot to escape the desert with a win.
Arizona, in its first game under defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, had only four tackles for loss and one sack in a 38-20 win over San Diego State.
The Wildcats’ secondary did record an interception and had one pass break-up.
However, San Diego State attempted just 16 passes.
Arizona wasn’t a good football team last year. The Wildcats lost 11 games. Many of them weren’t close, but some were, and they had their chances against Washington, USC and Utah.
San Diego State is a Group of Five team but was 12-2 last year.
Arizona will base its defense from a 4-2-5.
On offense, the Wildcats scored at least one touchdown in every quarter and totaled 461 yards. They ran 74 plays and rushed the ball 52.7 percent of the time. They rushed for 162 yards and passed for 299, so there was balance.
I’d like to see the Bulldogs’ defense make more plays behind the line of scrimmage. When they were on top of their game last week, Memphis was averaging less than 2 yards per play. So State was doing a good job of staying between the ball and the goalline for the most part, but the Bulldogs finished with only one sack and four tackles for loss. There was only one quarterback pressure.
It would be good to see more big plays from the defense.
Sometimes the desert heat can take your breath away, but in the summer this game looked like it could be a breather for the Bulldogs.
Arizona’s opening-game win, though, shows a team not content with 1-11. The Wildcats have worked hard to improve their station, and it appears they’ve made strides.
On their side, they’ll have the confidence that comes from winning, and the excitement that comes from hosting an SEC team at night. Pac-12 After Dark, they call it.
The Bulldogs need to counter that with their experience and the maturity they showed for much of their opener against Memphis.
They’ll need to hold onto that maturity and be the best version of themselves for a little longer.
I think they will.
Prediction: MSU 36, Arizona 19
The Beat Guys: Michael Katz, MSU; Theo DeRosa, MSU
Central Arkansas at Ole Miss
I don’t really like the placement of this game on the schedule.
I’ve written before that the four-straight non-conference games give the Rebels a good chance to start 4-0 and build the confidence with an abundance of newcomers. The flip side of that is it leaves Ole Miss with eight-straight SEC games.
The FCS game in most circumstances serves the same function as an open date.
Yes, anyone can beat anyone on any given day. It’s all true, but FCS upsets of FBS teams that are playing at a high level are rare.
So the week before the Egg Bowl, Ole Miss will play at Arkansas while MSU plays at home against East Tennessee State.
UCA is 0-1 after losing its opener 27-14 to Missouri State.
The Bears were picked in a second-place tie in the Atlantic Sun Conference preseason poll.
UCA is replacing one of the top quarterbacks in its history plus a couple of receivers.
Will McElvain, a transfer from Northern Iowa, took the snaps against Missouri State. He was 18 for 31 passing for 173 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
UCA trailed 20-0 before scoring twice in the fourth quarter.
Luke Altmyer will start at quarterback for Ole Miss. Jaxson Dart started and played almost the entire game against Troy, a team that could have challenged the Rebels had they played the first half like they played the second.
This game will be more about the Rebels playing against themselves. It will be looking at Altmyer in terms of command of the offense, how he sees the field and where he throws in certain situations.
If this turns into a game in which you’re able to see how Altmyer responds to constant, heavy pressure, there are different issues for Ole Miss to address than the quarterback competition.
I don’t expect the game to turn that way, but the Rebels didn’t have a great pass-blocking game last week against Troy. Hopefully they can take forward steps in that area.
They did block the run well, and Zach Evan looked really good. So did Quinshon Judkins, and I’m thinking there’s a lot more to be seen from Ulysses Bentley.
Ole Miss should be able to put up nice numbers on offense. If so, we’ll see more from tight end Michael Trigg and the receivers.
Ideally this would be a situation where the Rebels could have devoted some of this week’s prep time to Week 3 opponent Georgia Tech, which looked better against Clemson Monday night than many might have thought. Don’t know who that says more about, but Ole Miss in its opener didn’t look ready to take a Power Five road trip lightly.
Prediction: Ole Miss 45, UCA 15
The Beat Guys: Michael Katz Ole Miss; Theo DeRosa Ole Miss
Last Week
Michael 7-1, Theo 6-2, PA 5-3
Elsewhere in College Football
Alabama at Texas
Alford: Alabama
DeRosa: Alabama
Katz: Alabama
Tennessee at Pittsburgh
Alford: Tennessee
DeRosa: Tennessee
Katz: Pittsburgh
South Carolina at Arkansas
Alford: Arkansas
DeRosa: Arkansas
Katz: Arkansas
Kentucky at Florida
Alford: Florida
DeRosa: Kentucky
Katz: Florida
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
Alford: Wake Forest
DeRosa: Wake Forest
Katz: Wake Forest
Baylor at BYU
Alford: BYU
DeRosa: BYU
Katz: BYU
Recipe of the Week
Chicken Fajitas
In the spirit of State’s visit to the West, this recipe comes via the Calvary Baptist Church cookbook from MSU fan Myara Gravlee.
Whether you think peppers and onions at midnight — when this game is at halftime — is a good idea is up to you.
The Contents: 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, 1/4 stick of butter, 1 capful of Mrs. Dash (regular or chipotle), 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 green pepper, 1 large onion, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, tortillas.
The process: Slice chicken into long strips, place in pan with half of the butter and Mrs. Dash. Cook till done and lightly browned. Stir in a small amount of water or chicken broth and the brown sugar. Cook until caramelized. Chop the pepper and onions and sauté in a separate skillet with remaining butter. Cook until onions are caramelized and peppers have crispy edges.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.