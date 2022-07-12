For me, vacation didn’t begin at exactly the point of filing the final column from Omaha.
There was still the matter of getting home.
I did, however, soon begin a week and a half away – during which I worked hard at being sports ignorant.
I tried to unplug and was largely successful but not 100 percent.
The news of USC and UCLA joining the Big 10 creeped into my awareness.
Once upon a time that might have been shocking.
The reality is the Texas and Oklahoma moves to the SEC were in essence a challenge to the rest of college football.
The Big 10 is the most likely conference to keep pace and has done that with these two massive additions.
You can debate success and history for USC and UCLA with that of Texas and OU, but it’s not about that. It’s about TV markets, and the Big 10 now picks up Los Angeles, a giant in that category.
The SEC and Big 10 were already paying their members more than other Power Five conferences.
The gap widens.
As the landscape continues to shift the question is whether it settles on two super conferences of 20 teams — the SEC and Big 10 — or four with 16 teams.
The networks will have some say in that, and my guess is they’ll find four 16-team conferences more attractive.
If they don’t the SEC will do whatever it takes to match Big 10 expansion and vice versa.
There are still nice pieces to be had out there with Notre Dame the most intriguing.
Clemson in the SEC has some nice appeal.
If the answer is two 20-team conferences, other name schools will gladly forgo loyalty to present conferences and make the moves. No hard feelings, it’s business, and big brand names will not turn down the revenue that SEC and Big 10 can create for them.
That’s what got USC and UCLA to move in the first place.
Some find the idea of SEC members from outside the Southeast unsettling, second only to the idea of college football becoming an NFL farm system with millionaire freshmen through NIL deals and free agency-type movement through the transfer portal.
The game has changed, is changing more, and its consumers, much like the remaining schools in the Big 12 and Pac-12, need to consider their place in the new landscape. Will they continue to buy the product?
A wave of fans may leave, but a new wave will come in.
College football has survived radical ideas like the forward pass, freshman eligibility and integration.
It will survive again, but NIL, the transfer portal and realignment bombshells are giving the game a lot of change at one time.