Jackson State coach Deion Sanders earlier this season said his quarterback and son, Shedeur Sanders, was worthy of inclusion in the Heisman Trophy discussion.
Shedeur’s season has been impressive, and he’s leading an undefeated team, but his numbers haven’t been other-worldly.
Shedeur-for-Heisman is not a drum Deion has beaten all season, and no media giant has picked up the baton.
But could Shedeur Sanders win the Mississippi Heisman, also known as The Conerly Trophy?
The ballot includes players nominated by their schools and was finalized this week.
Three times in the 26-year history of the award, a winner has emerged from a non-FBS school. Though few in number, those winners edged out FBS players who went on to NFL careers.
Against FCS competition, Shedeur Sanders is sixth nationally in passing yards per game, third in passing touchdowns.
In the statistics-driven nature of awards voting, he needs to be better than that to rise above the competition question.
The fact that Jackson State is No. 5 in this week’s FCS coaches poll and Coach Prime’s name make Shedeur an intriguing candidate.
Ole Miss has submitted dynamic freshman running back Quinshon Judkins, who wasn’t on anybody’s radar at the beginning of the season but right now leads the SEC in rushing and rushing touchdowns.
According to 247Sports, Sanders was rated the No. 247 high school recruit in the 2021 class. He chose to attend Jackson State to play for his father. He had plenty of offers from SEC schools and other major conferences. So did Judkins, who was rated the No. 562 player in the 2022 class.
Mississippi State has nominated cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. He may be the best pro prospect of the three, but it’s harder for defensive players to win awards like this.
The ballot includes other players who have had fine seasons like Alcorn State running back Jarveon Howard, who leads the SWAC and ranks ninth in FCS with 117.7 rushing yards per game; and Delta State’s Patrick Shegog, who leads the Gulf South Conference in completion percentage and quarterback efficiency for the 10-1 Statesmen.
Honestly, we could split this award and give the smaller schools their own state player of the year trophy.
That would leave the FBS schools with just three participants, but it’s who we are in Mississippi. The smaller schools already have their own postseason awards on the national level.
It hasn’t happened since 2008, but there’s precedent for a small school guy jumping up and winning The Conerly Trophy. Sanders is part of the discussion right now.
If he wins it – and duplicates his success in 2023 – he could be a larger part of the Heisman discussion in a year.
