It’s November, and college bowl season is right around the corner. Within the Magnolia State, the excitement for potential destinations is warming up as the weather cools down.
Ole Miss (6-2 overall, 3-2 SEC) was ranked No. 16 in the first College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. Mississippi State (5-3, 3-2) debuted at No. 17. It should make for an entertaining Egg Bowl in Starkville come Nov. 25.
The Daily Journal has rounded up current bowl projections from some major publications in an effort to sort out where things stand. Ole Miss beat writer Michael Katz and Mississippi State beat writer Stefan Krajisnik share their thoughts and projections as well.
Kyle Bonagura
Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs Kansas State
Texas Bowl: Iowa State vs Ole Miss
Mark Schlabach
Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs Texas
Sugar Bowl: Oklahoma vs Ole Miss
Krajisnik: The appeal of the Liberty Bowl makes sense for MSU because of destination. Mississippi State hasn’t been to the Liberty Bowl since 2013 under Dan Mullen. MSU won that game 44-7 against Rice in front of an announced attendance of 57,846. Since that 2013 matchup, only a 2016 meeting between Arkansas and Kansas State has drawn a bigger crowd (61,136) for the Liberty Bowl.
Katz: Two drastically different destinations for the Rebels here, but two very good matchups regardless. Iowa State has disappointed this season, but there’s a lot of talent there for a team that won a New Year’s Six Bowl last year. The Sugar Bowl would, of course, be the preferred destination given its history and the program’s history in it — the Rebels have played in the game nine times, winning six of those matchups. The most recent was a 48-20 win over Oklahoma State in 2015-16. Ole Miss and Iowa State have never played each other while the Rebels defeated Oklahoma in their lone meeting in 1999.
Jerry Palm
Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs Kansas State
Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Pittsburgh
Krajisnik: Here it is again. Kansas State has had a similar season to MSU. The Wildcats won their opening three games, hit a three-game skid as conference play started and have won their last two games to get to 5-3 like the Bulldogs. The programs have met just four times in the past with MSU winning three of the matchups — though its 1977 win is vacated. The last time these two met was 2019 in Starkville when Kansas State won 31-24 by closing out the game on a 14-0 run.
Katz: This is potentially a battle of the top-two draft eligible quarterbacks. Pitt features Kenny Pickett, and Ole Miss has Matt Corral. Picket is the top-ranked quarterback for the 2022 NFL Draft, per ESPN’s Mel Kiper, and Corral is second. Pitt and Ole Miss both sit 6-2 and are coming off of losses.
Kerry Miller
Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs Minnesota
Fiesta Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Notre Dame
Krajisnik: The Music City Bowl would give MSU its first matchup against a Big Ten opponent since the 2018 Outback Bowl in which Iowa beat State 27-22. Iowa — once featured as the No. 2 team in the AP poll this season — was No. 22 in the first CFP rankings. Similar to Kentucky in the SEC, Iowa opened the season 6-0 before dropping its last two matchups. Based on MSU’s success at Vanderbilt Stadium this season, surely State wouldn’t mind heading back to Nashville for this matchup. The Air Raid offense against Iowa’s fourth-ranked scoring offense could make for an exciting Power Five matchup.
Katz: Despite their proud histories, Ole Miss and Notre Dame have played just two times, with each team winning a game. They last played in 1985, which makes this matchup long overdue. Notre Dame’s lone blemish this season was a home loss to Cincinnati, and the Fighting Irish have been to the CFP twice since 2017. It would be a tremendous matchup of two top-notch programs and a pair of likely top draft picks, as Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Corral are both highly thought of in draft circles. Ole Miss has never played in the Fiesta Bowl, either, which could make for a cool experience.
The Athletic
Birmingham Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Houston
Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest
Krajisnik: Might as well call it the chaos bowl. Houston scores nearly 40 points per game and has won seven in a row after a season-opening loss against Texas Tech — highlighted by a win against then-No. 19 SMU last weekend. Houston’s defense only allows about 190 passing yards per game. Against MSU’s 370 yards of passing offense per game, this matchup could garner some attention.
Katz: Ole Miss has played in the Peach Bowl twice before, winning the 1971 game against Georgia Tech and losing the 2014 game vs. TCU. Wake Forest is one of college football’s biggest surprises this season, holding a perfect 8-0 record so far behind a high-powered offense averaging 43.4 points per game. The Demon Deacons and Rebels have played twice before, both Wake Forest wins in 2006 and 2008. As is the case with the Sugar Bowl, location is key here too, as it’s a reasonably short drive for Ole Miss fans.
Daily Journal
Stefan Krajisnik
Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs Texas
The Texas Bowl would be an appealing idea because MSU has never participated and Mike Leach’s ties to Texas would create an intriguing trip. However, I’m going to follow the expert here. After COVID-19 limited attendance at — or canceled altogether — bowl games, it’s going to be an emphasis to get people in seats and make money. MSU was well-represented earlier this season when State traveled to face Memphis. With a chance to be a seven- or eight-win team, there’s going to be interest from fans to make the trip and build momentum at the end of Leach’s second season. This would also give State and its fans a chance to amend an ugly loss where poor officiating played a factor.
Gator Bowl: Ole Miss vs Clemson
It’s hard to imagine programs trending in opposite directions this season to end up facing off in a bowl game. However, Clemson has a good chance of winning three of its four final games to at least finish with a seven-win season. Ole Miss hasn’t been in the Gator Bowl in three decades, so one figures that is bound to chance. This projection is based off the belief that Ole Miss won’t finish with 10 wins, though that is possible and could shake things up. Facing a falling Clemson team may feel like a letdown, but the attention both programs generate would make the matchup worthwhile.
Michael Katz
Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Kansas State
This ESPN projection makes sense for a few reasons. First, location. Location is huge for bowl season, and if it’s drivable for a fanbase, it makes it a lot more of an appetizing matchup. No one wants empty seats for a postseason game. I think Kansas State is a really interesting matchup potentially, too. The Wildcats lost three-straight games at one point but have righted the ship. They also took Oklahoma to the wire in one of those losses. The teams are 2-2 all-time against one another — why not settle the score?
Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest
The Athletic’s projection would be a tough one to pass up. No Wake Forest isn’t a football power, but the Demon Deacons are playing great football at the moment and have a real chance of winning the ACC. I’m not sure Ole Miss gets to 10 wins, but I’m not sure it really matters. I think a 9-3 Ole Miss team has a good shot of making it to a New Year’s Six game (three-loss Ole Miss teams have made it before), and the opportunity to get Corral on a big-stage would likely be hard for the bowl committee to pass up.