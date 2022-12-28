Forgive me for laying on this heavy thinking right after Christmas.
The sudden passing of Mike Leach got me thinking though.
What might Twitter accounts have looked like for legendary SEC football coaches John Vaught, Bear Bryant, Vince Dooley and others of that era?
Or how about the 1980s with SEC basketball coaches Dale Brown, Wimp Sanderson, Hugh Durham and Sonny Smith?
We live at a time where coaches have press conferences recorded and posted on social media where all who are interested can see triumph, joy, frustration, anger or any other emotions play in a never-ending loop.
Leach’s rants made great social media content, but in recent years they were posted mostly by others, not him.
There were a couple of social media dust-ups earlier in his career, one at Mississippi State, but Leach in the last couple of seasons mostly used Twitter to promote his team or re-tweet things he found interesting.
Leach’s Twitter account shows his last five re-tweets were:
A quote saying, “Everywhere is walking distance if you have the time.”
A suggestion that the contents of your cats’ litter box be wrapped in an Amazon box and placed outside for would-be porch pirates.
A map showing USA and Canada at the same latitudes as Europe.
A car being moved along by two guys on a bicycle built for two attached to the car.
A clip noting the aggression of an Octopus kicking a fish as the fish passes by.
Interest in college football in general and certain teams in particular has grown as social media has shown us more of what goes on behind the curtains.
And as it’s shown us the personalities of these coaches.
Everybody likes to see Nick Saban get all lathered up.
Without social media would we fully appreciate Jimbo Fisher’s reading glasses?
The absence of Leach leaves a huge void as far as personality among SEC football coaches.
Lane Kiffin still moves the needle because he’s prone to say anything.
Shane Beamer mixes well with South Carolina’s production people. Together they’ve done some impressive video work.
Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz has a very dry sense of humor, but he needs to get past 3-5 in the SEC to be noticed more.
There’s a bit of politician in all football coaches, some more than others.
Some care how they’re viewed by fans, some really don’t.
No matter which category coaches fall into their personality gets out there.
Social media shows us – much more quickly than traditional media -- the frustration in a Jimbo Fisher-Nick Saban feud as they adapt to changes in the game.
It let us get a better look at Mike Leach.
It shows us coaches as people, and that’s not a bad thing.
