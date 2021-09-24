STARKVILLE – SEC football is back in Mississippi.
LSU visits Mississippi State Saturday with an 11 a.m. kickoff as Davis Wade Stadium prepares to welcome people from all over the state.
Including the Ole Miss campus.
The state’s two conference rivals are working together to provide their fans with the best possible game-day experiences even amid a shortage of workers.
One of those ways is to share available workers when possible.
While the Bulldogs play Saturday, the Rebels are off until next week when they play at Alabama.
“We’re still working to finalize this week’s game, but if all goes well a bus will leave Oxford with staff to come down and support,” Jay Logan told the Daily Journal earlier this week.
Logan is the executive athletics director for internal operations for Mississippi State.
While the action is new, the concept isn’t.
Such cooperation has been discussed by athletics staffers at the two campuses for some time.
College football isn’t immune to the shortage of workers for many lower-wage jobs, a problem that has heightened during COVID-19.
“We’re kind of at a point now where necessity meets opportunity,” Logan said. “We will reciprocate on dates that we’re not playing at home.”
For now, sharing of workers between MSU and Ole Miss deals mostly with temporary workers or third-party employees of businesses the schools have contracted with for game-day services such as security and concessions.
Logan said the athletic staff members at both schools understand the challenge of putting on a home football game. It’s possible that bus from Oxford to Starkville – or vice versa on a weekend soon – could one day include Ole Miss athletics staffers coming to help.
“It’s not gotten to that point, but I wouldn’t rule that out,” Logan said.
This type of close interaction between athletics departments has been between MSU and Ole Miss, but in the run-up to the unknowns of COVID football last season there were regular Zoom calls that included operations staffers at MSU, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Jackson State and others.
The worker shortage has been a new twist.
In many instances the schools believed they’d cover their bases with jobs ranging from parking to concessions, ticket-scanning and more only to find workers were not around to clock in.
MSU athletics director John Cohen said his department had lined up 184 workers between parking jobs and stadium tasks. A “significant” number of those workers were no-shows on game day.
Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said 50 percent of people lined up to work concessions for the Rebels’ home opener against Austin Peay on Sept. 11 were no-shows.
Those sudden absences can lead to long lines at concession stands or fewer points of sale overall or can lead to delays getting into the stadium.
“The first game we were fully staffed on Friday afternoon, and a lot of those folks just didn’t show up on Saturday to work,” Carter said.
Part of the problem stems from community volunteer groups who work college games to raise money for their projects.
Those groups are confident during the week that they can commit a certain number of workers then find a different number when it’s time to drive to the stadium.
“We made a big adjustment in Week 2 and were more intentional in knowing that the numbers the volunteer groups were giving us were good numbers,” Carter said.
Carter said his staff felt more prepared for last Saturday’s game against Tulane, but many ticket-holders left during the bad weather, so Ole Miss didn’t get a clear picture of how much improvement it made in serving for a better-attended game.
“It’s worked traditionally. We’ll continue to look at that model, and we’ll look at hiring other individuals as well,” Carter said.
Both Carter and Cohen are trying to hire a surplus of workers to be prepared for game-day no-shows.
“We’ve been able to add many, many people, and we’re still in search. We want to get in the mode of hiring as many as we possibly can just in case,” Cohen said.
Both schools are encouraging “touchless ticketing” as a means to help lessen the spread of COVID-19.
Some delays in ticket lines have been due to fans’ learning that new process, Cohen said.
“We’re just at the beginning of something that I think is going to be second nature to everyone in the near future.”