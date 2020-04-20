The Smithville boys basketball program is in search of a new head coach.
Nick Coln has resigned after six years of leading the Seminoles, where he compiled a 78-100 overall record and six playoff appearances. Coln is heading south and has accepted a head coaching job at Long Beach High School.
Coln has also coached seven years at Alcorn Central, his alma mater, one year at Olive Branch, and three as an assistant at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Coln said he has loved his six years at Smithville and that his home is Northeast Mississippi, but he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to get to the Coast.
“Ten years ago, I tried getting down to the Coast because I like the area, I like the schools down there, and I have some friends down there,” Coln said. “It’s bad timing in terms of everything we had coming back at Smithville, but it’s one of those deals where if I don’t take it, I don’t know if I’ll get another opportunity like it.”
Smithville had its best record under Coln last season with a 23-7 mark and a second-place finish in Division 2-1A, arguably the toughest in the state.
The Seminoles are returning three of their top players, including standout point guard Khieri Standifer, a rising senior.
No matter who the coach is next year, Coln believes Smithville will continue to build on last season’s success.
“I believe the kids will continue to work, and I’m sure the next guy who comes in is going to be a great coach and will have his own methods of doing things,” Coln said. “I think I’ve instilled a work ethic there, from junior high to high school, that will continue.”
Coln takes over a Long Beach team that went 9-19 and missed the playoffs last season in Class 5A. The Bearcats are in a division with Hattiesburg, Picayune and Pearl River Central.
Long Beach graduated six seniors, but Coln will have four of its top six scorers back next season, including guards Anthony Robinson (15.9 ppg) and Khaleb Marks (11.4 ppg).
“It’s definitely going to be a challenge beating the schools in our division and beating teams like Gulfport and Biloxi,” Coln said. “Throughout my career, I think I’ve always stepped up to the challenge. I’m not looking to go in and rebuild that team or system. I’m looking to continue and build on the nine wins they had last year.”