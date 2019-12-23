The Corinth boys basketball team is off to a slow start this season, but the Warriors finally have all their football players back on the court.
Due to the football team’s state championship run, Corinth (5-5) didn’t have all of its players until after Dec. 7. The Warriors only have 11 varsity players, and four played football.
The Warriors are 2-4 without those four, but are 3-1 with them – the only loss coming to No. 3- ranked Ripley by eight points.
“Maybe we are finally getting our legs back under us and are finding that chemistry that we need,” Corinth coach Keith Greene said. “It’s been a while since they’ve gotten to play together, so maybe eventually we can get them all on the same page.”
The four players who played football are Tam Patterson, DK Gaines, Cayden Betts and Calvin Jones.
Patterson starts as a guard, while Gaines, Betts and Jones all play in the post. With them rotating at the four or five position, that allows the versatile Q Wimsatt to move out of the post into the 3 position, while Patterson, Will Crawford and Kito Windom can run as the primary guards.
“Those guys are all physically able to play in the paint, we just have to all get our brains on the same page so that we are seeing the same looks and same attacks and maybe it will all click,” Greene said. “We are running some things better already, but we still have stuff to improve on.”
In Friday’s game against Aberdeen at the Tupelo Shootout, Corinth beat Aberdeen, 70-40, and 35 points came from the four football players. Patterson led all scorers with 12 points, including a 3-pointer, While Gaines (9), Betts (8) and Jones (6) each added solid games.
“We only have 11 players, so when all of the football players were out, it hurt the team a lot because we all play significant roles,” Patterson said. “We need Calvin, DK and Cayden in the post to rebound, and then I play as a guard. It really just comes down to us having more players that are able to score the ball.”
What’s next
The Warriors hit the court again on Thursday in the Travis Outlaw Classic held at the Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State. Corinth plays Northwest Rankin on Thursday and East Iberville (La.) on Friday.