BOONEVILLE • Cole Clark saw the exact pitch he wanted and didn't waste his swing.
Clark took a first pitch offering over the scoreboard for a walk-off grand slam as Corinth clawed back to defeat Mooreville 7-5 in six innings at the Booneville Spring Break Tournament on Friday.
“I tried to tell myself, ‘Don’t too much. Don’t too much.’ And he threw one in there and I just happened to groove it,” said the senior catcher. “I don’t think it gets any better than that—a walk-off grand slam. It’s what everybody dreams of.”
Corinth (7-1) squandered a bases loaded opportunity with a base running mistake in the bottom of the fifth, down 5-3.
The Warriors chased Mooreville starter J.W. Armistead in the sixth with a leadoff walk. Then, Corinth loaded the bases with no outs, where Will Crawford inched them closer with a RBI sacrifice fly and Will Verdung was hit-by-pitch to set up Clark's big finish.
“I think that goes to our guys’ resiliency of battling at the plate and just trying to extend at-bats, and trying to find a pitch that you can put a barrel on,” said Corinth head coach Rob Scarbrough.
Mooreville (5-4) took an early 3-0 in the top of the first with a bases-clearing double from Mason Gillentine. Corinth answered with two runs on back-to-back RBI singles from Verdung and Clark to cut into the lead.
The Troopers extended their lead with a leadoff home run from Jud Files and a sacrifice fly from Mason McMillin in the fifth for a 5-2 advantage.
Corinth freshman Madden Butler picked up the win in relief with two strikeouts in one inning of work.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Corinth plated five runs on two hits and three free passes in the sixth to come back and win.
Big Stat: Clark was 2 for 4 with 5 RBI.
Coach Speak: “He got a pitch up, put a barrel to it, and hit it pretty solid.” - Scarbrough, on Clark.