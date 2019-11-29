Since last season’s playoff loss, coach Todd Lowery and the Corinth football team have adopted “Unfinished Business” as its team motto.
Tonight, Corinth hosts Greenwood in the MHSAA Class 4A North championship game and the Warriors have a chance to finish business and avenge the 40-38 loss to Greenwood last year in the third round.
The winner advances to play in the 4A state championship next week at Southern Miss.
“It will be one of the greatest honors to lead these seniors and this football team on the field Friday night,” Lowery said. “I’m so proud of them. They’ve worked so hard to get to this point, and now it’s about finishing business.”
Greenwood (13-0) has steamrolled most of its opponents this year, with its only close game coming last week in a 14-6 win over Louisville. The Bulldog’s defense is best in 4A, allowing only 7.1 points per game, and has given up only 13 points in the last seven weeks.
It’s offense is second-best in 4A – behind only Corinth’s Wing-T rushing attack (43.3 ppg) – averaging 38.8 points per game. The Bulldogs have a dynamic quarterback in Deandrea Smith (2,335 yards, 26 TDs, 4 INTs) and wide receiver Kobe Chambers, who has 45 catches for 1,023 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“He does a good job of high pointing the ball and runs good, crisp routes,” Lowery said of Chambers. “He’s able to find the windows and when he does catch it, he’s not slow. He can roll, but so can the other three wide receivers. Those guys can fly.”
Been awhile
The Bulldogs and Warriors played 23-consecutive years (1949-71) as members of the Big 8 Conference. They hadn’t faced off since until last season’s North semifinal round, where Greenwood improved its series lead to 20-1-3.