CORINTH • The Corinth offense couldn’t be stopped on Friday night.
Corinth beat Itawamba AHS, 44-31, in the third round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs. Corinth (12-1) advances to the North final next week and will host Greenwood, while the season ended for Itawamba (13-1).
The Warriors scored six offensive touchdowns and tallied 425 yards of offense – 322 on the ground and 103 through the air.
“We’ve got so many different weapons and we can do several different things,” Corinth coach Todd Lowery said. “We knew coming in how physical we were up front and what we could do. I felt comfortable in our Wing-T and our spread stuff is there.”
Corinth got the scoring started with a 35-yard field goal by John Ellis Murrah on its first drive.
Daeveon Sistrunk countered that with a 1-yard touchdown run, but Corinth scored twice in the second quarter to give itself a 17-10 lead at halftime. DK Gaines scored both touchdowns, a 28-yard reception and a fumble recovery in the end zone.
Both teams traded two touchdowns in the third quarter, and Corinth led 31-24 entering the fourth. To start the fourth quarter, Corinth went on a 8-play, 60-yard drive, all runs, that was capped by a Nazarius Jones 12-yard run.
Itawamba scored again to make it 38-31 with under six minutes left, but Corinth ran five minutes off the clock on a 10-play drive and scored with under a minute left in the game to put it away, 44-31.
“I’m really proud of my kids for how hard they played tonight,” Itawamba AHS coach Clint Hoots said. “I can’t say enough about the fight our kids have in them. This was two championship type football teams getting after it right there.”
Extra points
Turning Point: On a third-and-10, DT Sheffield completed an 11-yard pass to Gaines to keep Corinth’s last drive alive. A few plays later, Corinth went up 44-31 with 48 seconds left.
Point Maker: Sistrunk finished 8 of 10 passing for 186 yards and three touchdowns. He also had eight carries for 72 yards and one touchdown.
Talking Point: “I want to be jumping for joy, but I feel like there’s still a lot of unfinished business. Our guys are hungry to be the first team to ever win it. We just have to keep our blinders on and take it one game at a time.” Lowery said on advancing.
Notes
• Tam Patterson rushed for 163 yards.
• Ike Chandler was held to only 66 rushing yards, his season low.
• Greenwood beat Corinth last year in the third round, 40-38.