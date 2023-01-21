Nearly 46 years of running. Seventy-five marathons completed on three continents, including 21 Boston Marathons completed – 20 of them consecutive. Still running marathons at the age of 81. Ranked fifth in the world in the 80-plus age division of marathon runners. More than 60,000 miles run – easily enough to run around the Earth twice, or to run a quarter of the way to the moon.



