Nearly 46 years of running. Seventy-five marathons completed on three continents, including 21 Boston Marathons completed – 20 of them consecutive. Still running marathons at the age of 81. Ranked fifth in the world in the 80-plus age division of marathon runners. More than 60,000 miles run – easily enough to run around the Earth twice, or to run a quarter of the way to the moon.
To look at the numbers that Corinth native Kenneth Williams, the president and CEO of the Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Group, has stacked up in his marathon running career is to imagine a life of extremes and superlatives. How else has one man put so many miles on his legs for so long?
But extremes are not Williams' way. On the contrary, he says the key to his longevity has been a simple mantra: "Everything in moderation."
"People get enthusiastic, they start running, and their muscles and their heart, it can ramp up fast," Williams said. "But what they forget is the ligaments and tendons (wearing down) are what's going to cause the muscles to hurt. ... You can't go too far, too fast, too soon, or you'll be injured, and injury is the biggest bugaboo in long-distance running."
Williams largely has won the fight against injury, except for a spill he took at the 2022 Boston Marathon which resulted in a chipped bone in his elbow and some severe road rash – none of which kept him from finishing. But another battle – the one against age – has inevitably slowed his running in the decades since he ran his first marathon at the age of 36.
Before that first race – the 1977 Chicago Marathon – Williams cared little for running. But a conversation while on a trip to Japan earlier that same year set him on the path to becoming a lifelong runner.
"A guy I got to be friends with had run a marathon, and I just had no idea what he was talking about," Williams recalled. "So he educated me over a period of four or five days while we were in Japan. I was so impressed that I said, 'You know, I believe I might try that.' Running was not something that I enjoyed doing (at the time) or I had a special ability to do, but I decided I'd try it."
After completing that first marathon, Williams thought he was done. Then he decided to limit himself to one marathon a year – a limit he has long since left in the dust.
"I was one-and-done for sure," Williams said with a laugh. "That was it, that was all I was ever gonna run."
'Rage, rage against the dying of the light'
The limitations brought on by age present a difficult transition for any athlete, and Williams is no exception. Although Williams admits he has never been the leader of the pack in his marathon running days, he kept pace with the pack in his early years. As he's aged, however, he's gradually fallen behind the pack, until now the pack is often out of sight.
"It's been a major, major transition from where I started to where I am now," he said. "I think that, emotionally, it's very difficult for runners to transition to that. I think a lot of runners quit running because they can't stand to see their time slowing and their goals having to be dropped down."
To avoid falling into that trap, Williams has maintained a pragmatic outlook on his running. Setting realistic goals has become a necessity.
"At my age and stage, you look for goals," he said. "I want to do it longer than other people. I'm not really competing with anybody (else). I imagine there are not a lot at my age who run marathons."
Just as important, though, has been maintaining the discipline and vigor with which he has trained throughout his career. Williams cites the poem "Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night" by Dylan Thomas as inspiration for his continued commitment to running and a healthy lifestyle in general.
"One of the lines (in the poem) is, 'Rage, rage against the dying of the light,'" Williams said. "He was talking about his brother, who was dying, and he wanted his brother to fight. Whenever I think that I can't do it or I'm weakening or whatever: 'Rage, rage against the dying of the light.' Kind of morbid, but nevertheless applicable."
Long road to Boston
Williams' passion for running had its beginnings in 1977, but it was not until 1990 that he qualified for the race that, more than any other, has become representative of his running career: the Boston Marathon.
He ran in the 1991 race, thinking once again that it would be a one-and-done ordeal. For a while, it appeared that would be the case, as Williams didn't run in Boston again until 2003.
"It took me 13 years to qualify for the first one and 12 years for the second," he joked.
That 2003 run, however, began a string of 20 consecutive Boston Marathon completions for Williams, who will aim to make it 21 this April. Much has changed since his first run in Boston, when about 7,000 runners participated compared to the tens of thousands who turn out for the marathon every year.
Williams was among the runners who were held from reaching the finish line at the 2013 marathon, as the race was halted following the terrorist bombings at the finish line with some 6,000 or more runners still yet to cross. Had Williams been on his normal pace that day rather than slightly behind, he may have had a deadlier experience.
"My time in a normal run would've put me right there (where the bombs exploded)," he said. "But I had a little knee issue that kind of slowed me down, so I was running a little behind what my normal time would've been to arrive at the finish line. I had passed the one-mile-to-go sign, and I heard the terrible explosions. Then I saw coming across the sky the dust and the smoke, then the horrible, horrible sounds of the sirens racing everywhere. There wasn't anything to do but just keep on running."
In the year between the bombing and the next race, a prevailing question was how many runners would return for the 2014 edition of the marathon. That question never occurred to Williams.
"It never crossed my mind not to go back," he said.
With the 10-year anniversary of the bombing coming up this year, it still hasn't.
A people person
One of the things that has kept Williams running all these years is the social aspect of marathons. Between trips to marathons abroad, he has brought his passion for running to his fellow Corinthians. Williams founded the annual Coke 10K in Corinth 44 years ago, and for the last 25 years he has organized runs with members of the community, young and old, every Saturday.
"A runner is a runner, and it's not about age so much," Williams said. "A lot of my friends are my running friends. It's resulted in me having a lot of friends that I wouldn't have had. I'm a people person and love being around people, so it's just what broadened my friends spectrum."
Williams has also taken on the role of coach and teacher, mentoring and advising runners both at home and remotely online. He teaches other runners the lessons he's gathered in his 45 years of marathoning, and he considers those lessons widely applicable to life beyond running.
"The same attributes apply," he said. "You've got to work hard. You've got to stick with it. You've got to be satisfied to achieve longterm goals. You've got to have a positive attitude that you're going to be able to accomplish this, even though it's many miles for many years."
Williams has added cycling, swimming, skydiving and bungee jumping to his list of what he calls his "Social Security adventures" – the ones he's undertaken since reaching the age at which he could begin drawing Social Security. He's happy to pass on what he's learned along the way to anyone, young or old – so long as they're willing to listen.
"If you want to live a full life, if you want to be doing exciting, fun, adventurous things when you're 50 or 60 or 70 even, you have to start now," Williams said. "You can't wait until you're 50 to start. And you've got to do whatever you do in moderation. ... You've got to do those things involving exercise and get your heart running."
