Two high-scoring offenses face off tonight in New Albany.
Corinth and New Albany, both sitting at 1-0 in Division 1-4A, play tonight with the winner putting itself in the driver’s seat of the division. Corinth (6-1) and its powerful Wing-T offense averages 40.86 points per game, third best in Class 4A.
New Albany (5-2) averages 31 points per game and brings a very balanced offense into the matchup, averaging 168 passing yards and 162 rushing yards.
“Coach (Cody) Stubblefield has brought a new intensity to that team,” Corinth coach Todd Lowery said. “Those guys are playing hard, and they throw the ball all over the field. We are going to have to be ready for that. We will have to match that intensity to give ourselves a shot.”
Corinth has scored over 35 points in every game this season and scored 56 in its first division game against Tishomingo County two weeks ago. The Warriors scored 51 on powerhouse Noxubee County last week.
Corinth is led by quarterback DT Sheffield and running back Tam Patterson. Sheffield has 1,023 offensive yards and nine touchdowns, while Patterson has rushed for 638 yards and 13 touchdowns.
To help with production, Cayden Betts, Nazarius Jones and Will Agnew have picked up the slack. Jones and Agnew have combined for 528 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Betts has 339 offensive yards with seven touchdowns.
“We knew Cayden, Nazarius and Will were going to be key players for offensively this year,” Lowery said. “After Zach Patterson graduated, we looked at personnel and definitely wanted to utilize those guys to get more touches. …”
“Cayden has shown he’s not just a kid who has great vision, but he has a good ability to not get tackled by one man.”
For New Albany, senior quarterback Charlie Lott has passed for 1,156 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s passed for a touchdown in every game this year and for over 100 yards in five of the seven.
Junior Isaiah Cohran has 23 catches for 458 yards and 8 touchdowns. To anchor the run game, sophomore CJ Hill has rushed for 680 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Bulldogs’ offense will have its hands full with Corinth’s defense, which ranks fifth best in 4A.
Corinth is allowing 14.14 points per game this year, but most of the points given up came to 6A schools Tupelo (38) and Olive Branch (28). Against 4A opponents or lower, Corinth has given up 33 points in five games, and it has shut out two teams.