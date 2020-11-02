CLINTON • Corinth has two more trophies to put in the school’s trophy case. The boys cross country team won a fifth-consecutive MHSAA 4A cross country championship on Monday and the girls won for a third-straight time.
The Class 2A, 4A and 6A meets were held at the Choctaw Trails course.
Corinth’s boys finished with a team score of 58 to 80 for runnerup Pontotoc. The girls had 49 to 90 for Pontotoc.
The Warriors were led by Parker LeGoff, who finished third with a time of 16:46.83 for 5,000 meters (3.1 miles). He was followed by Will Wayne sixth, John Thomas Draper 16th, Ricardo Venegas 17th and Will Steward 19th,
“The group of kids we have and the kids that come in every yer, they buy in,” said coach Luke Hatcher.
It began, he said, in the heat of the summer: “I kind of tested the kids and said what can you do this summer? How hard and how long can you run? We started throwing in some more tempo and some more longer runs.”
Corinth’s girls were led by Emma Hall, third in 20:37.96. “She had a standout race today,” said coach Debbie Parker. “She has led our team all year.”
Andi Kate Holley was fourth, Elsie Wilbanks eighth, Sheridan Shipp 16th and Catherine Grisham 18th.
There could be more trophies for the Warriors in the coming years. Of the 14 Corinth runners, there was only one senior and no juniors.
Mooreville sisters Hannah and Raychel Sanders took the top two spots. Hannah, a sophomore, won with a time of 20:19.33 and Raychel, a senior, was right behind in 20:26.68.
They went to the start at the outset and ran together the whole way.
“She would pull ahead and then I would go. But for most of the race she was ahead.” said Hannah Sanders, who surged past her sister on the hill leading to the finish line.
Class 6A
Oxford senior Chase Rose won a state championship for the second year in a row, but it was his first in MHSAA. As a student at Kirk Academy he won an MAIS championship last year.
“I was trying to beat my personal record, but I was also trying to win,” he said. His time of 15:51.59 was 26 seconds over his PR set in a meet at Choctaw Trails earlier this year, but he won easily running by himself most of the way.
Pearl swept the boys and girls titles. Oxford boys were second and girls were sixth. Tupelo boys finished fourth and the girls fifth.
Tupelo’s top individual was Brookelyn Morgan, an eighth grader, who was third in the girls race in 19:22.02. She was edged at the wire by two one hundredth of a second for the silver medal by Riley Jackson of Hernando.
Class 2A
St. Patrick won boys and girls. In the boys race, St. Patrick finished with 60 to 73 for Walnut and 87 for East Union
Only five teams qualified for the girls race. St. Patrick was followed by East Union, New Site, Madison St. Joseph and East Webster. New Site seniors Saydee Taylor and Emma Johnson finished third and fourth.
The 1A/3A/5A meet was held on Saturday. Tupelo Christian swept girls and boys titles, while Saltillo won the 5A girls and Kossuth 3A girls.