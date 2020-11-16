Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and left tackle Nick Broeker have been honored by the Southeastern Conference.
Corral set a school record with 513 passing yards and has been named the SEC’s offensive player of the week.
He was 28 for 32 passing with four touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown.
Corral’s 533 total yards were the second-most in school history by Archie Manning’s 1969 record of 540.
Broeker played every snap and helped the Rebels compile 708 total yards, 195 on the ground.
The total yards were the most by Ole Miss in an SEC game.