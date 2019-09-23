OXFORD – Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is listed as day to day this week as the Rebels prepare for Saturday’s game at No. 2 Alabama.
Corral left the Rebels’ 28-20 loss to No. 23 California with pain in his mid-section which Sunday was determined to be bruised ribs.
“He was out there yesterday but didn’t do a whole bunch,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said at his Monday press conference. “He’ll be out there (Tuesday), and I’ll know more after practice.”
The Rebels are 2-2, 1-0 in SEC play.
Ole Miss trailed Cal 28-13 when Corral, a redshirt freshman, left the game with less than 6 minutes to play.
Freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee nearly rallied the Rebels to a chance to tie and send the game to overtime with a 2-point conversion.
Plumlee ran for 47 yards on his first college snap, and Ole Miss scored on the next play on a 15-yard run by Jerrion Ealy. After a defensive stop, Plumlee was 7-for-7 passing on a drive that ended when he was stopped short on a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-goal from the 1 on the last play of the game.
Plumlee will play against Alabama even if Corral is healthy.
“Absolutely,” Luke said.
If Corral is limited in practice Plumlee and Grant Tisdale, another true freshman, will share the first-team work.
Corral through four games is 68-for-114 passing (59.6 percent) for 844 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. He has thrown 104 consecutive passes without an interception. He has rushed for 91 net yards on 41 carries.
“The goal is for Matt to be healthy and to have both of them available,” Luke said. “Moving forward, what John Rhys can bring us with his legs, especially against a very very good defense, I think that addition, it gives them something else to prepare for.”