OXFORD • Matt Corral’s first start at quarterback in last week’s season-opening loss to Memphis was forgettable.
The redshirt freshman responded Saturday night with a more memorable outing in leading Ole Miss to a 31-17 SEC West victory against Arkansas.
Corral completed 16 of 24 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns. He added 46 yards rushing. His 46-yard strike to Elijah Moore gave the Rebels a 24-10 lead with 11:09 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Against Memphis, Corral was 9 of 19 for 93 yards and one interception. He rushed for 19 yards.
“I thought his game was good,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. “His competitive fire showed up.”
The teams had traded turnovers late in the third quarter and early in the fourth with Ole Miss leading 17-3.
Ole Miss stopped the Razorbacks with a fumble recovery at the Rebels’ 42.
Arkansas scored a TD on a 69-yard fumble return by Kameron Curl to cut the Rebels’ lead to 17-10.
The Rebels responded with Corral’s TD shot to Moore to cap a five-play drive.
Ole Miss took a 17-3 lead with 2:34 left in the third quarter on 1-yard run by Scottie Phillips. The TD capped an eight-play, 71-yard drive following the Rebels’ stop of Arkansas at the Ole Miss 29.
Corral’s 2-yard TD pass to Moore on third-and-2 gave Ole Miss a 7-0 lead with 8:41 remaining in the first quarter. Corral completed three passes for 61 yards in the 13-play, 85-yard drive.
Luke Logan’s 33-yard field goal gave Ole Miss a 10-3 lead with 2:24 left in the first half.
EXTRA POINTS
Turning Point: Ole Miss answered Arkansas TD with a 46-yard Corral-to-Moore score to take a 24-10 lead.
Point Man: Moore caught seven passes for 130 yards and two TDs.
Talking Point: “We’ve got a long way to go to get better, but this is something we can build on.” – Matt Luke.