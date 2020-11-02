OXFORD – Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has been named the SEC offensive player of the week.
In three quarters of play Corral completed 31 of 34 pass attempts for 412 yards with no turnovers in the Rebels’ 54-21 win over Vanderbilt Saturday.
His six touchdown passes were the most by an Ole Miss quarterback in a non-overtime game.
A native of Ventura, California, Corral earlier received national recognition for his performance in Nashville being named the Walter Camp FBS offensive player of the week.
Ole Miss is off this week and returns to play Nov. 14 at home against South Carolina.