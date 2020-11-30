Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has been named the SEC’s co-offensive player of the week for his performance in the Rebels’ 31-24 win over Mississippi State.
It’s the third time Corral has been honored by the SEC.
A sophomore from Ventura, California, Corral set an Ole Miss record for passing yards against Mississippi State with 385. He was 24 for 36 with two touchdown passes and no interceptions.
He also led a nine-play, 77-yard drive for the winning touchdown which was scored on Jerrion Ealy’s 8-yard run.
The Egg Bowl was Corral’s sixth 300-yard passing game, the third-best single-season effort in school history.
He currently ranks in the national top 10 in passing yards (2,744), passing touchdowns (24), completion percentage (.729), completions per game (23.3), passing efficiency (187.3) and points responsible for per game (20.8).
Ole Miss has no game this week because of SEC COVID-19 rescheduling.