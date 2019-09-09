Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and Mississippi State center Darryl Williams were recognized by the Southeastern Conference office on Monday.
Corral was selected as the SEC Freshman of the Week while Williams garnered a Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week, an honor that he shared with Kentucky’s Landon Young.
Corral, a redshirt freshman from Ventura, Calif., was 16-for-24 passing for 246 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Rebels’ 31-17 win over Arkansas.
He also rushed 10 times for 46 yards.
Williams started at center for the Bulldogs and did not allow any pressures against Southern Miss. It is the second SEC weekly honor the 6-foot-3, 310-pounder from Bessemer, Alabama has claimed in his career.
Also receiving recognition from the SEC this week were LSU’s Joe Burrow (offensive) and Cade York (special teams), Missouri’s Nick Bolton (defensive) and Auburn’s Marlon Davidson (defensive line).
Parrish Alford and Logan Lowery