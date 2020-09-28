Mississippi State quarterback KJ Costello was named the Southeastern Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Costello, who was making his debut for the Bulldogs, completed 36 of 60 passes for 623 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He led Mississippi State to a win over then No. 6-ranked LSU, 44-34.
His 623 passing yards set both the Mississippi State school record and the SEC’s single-game record for passing yards. It is the first time a quarterback has ever surpassed 600 passing yards in SEC history.
His 623 yards also ranks 11th highest in NCAA history. The 36 pass completions and 60 pass attempts were both school records, and his five passing touchdowns tied the MSU record.
Costello is the first Mississippi State player to earn Player of the Week honors since Kylin Hill was tabbed last year for his efforts against Arkansas.