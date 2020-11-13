NETTLETON • Nettleton got knocked on its heels and took too long to recover.
North Panola bolted out of the gate and held on for a 41-21 win over the Daily Journal’s No. 4-ranked small school in a second-round Class 3A playoff game on Friday night.
The Cougars (9-1) scored three touchdowns within the game’s first six minutes, the first a 78-yard pass from Q.D. Walls to Carl Robinson on the second play of the game.
Walls found Demarius Wright for a 7-yard score a few minutes later, then capped the furious start with a 35-yard TD run at the 6:13 mark to make it 20-0.
“We had already made it clear that we were going to come out with a fast start,” Walls said. “And I told my receivers to lock in and catch every ball.”
North Panola kept pouring it on in the second quarter.
Walls made an interception on defense to set up his 42-yard scoring pass to Steven Edwards on a fourth-and-16. Walls later scored on a 5-yard run as the Cougars took a 33-0 lead into halftime.
By that point, North Panola had 360 total yards to Nettleton’s 37. The Tigers (7-3) gave up five plays of 30-plus yards in the first half.
“We dug ourselves a huge hole the first quarter,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “Credit to them, they’re a very explosive football team. We knew that going into it, and we did exactly what we couldn’t afford to do and let them be explosive.”
Nettleton found an offensive groove in the second half with the aid of some North Panola turnovers, but it was too little, too late.
Quarterback Davis Oswalt was harassed all night by the North Panola defense, which intercepted him three times.
Oswalt completed 11 of 25 passes for 93 yards and two TDs. He added 73 yards and a TD rushing.
Extra Points
Turning Point: On his 35-yard TD in the first quarter, Walls broke free of several defenders at the 25 and sprinted to paydirt.
Point Man: Walls completed 9 of 20 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 62 yards and two scores.
Talking Point: “I knew we were going to outrun them because they couldn’t match our speed.” – Walls
Notes
• North Panola will face Noxubee County next week.
• Alex Gross led North Panola’s rushing attack with 101 yards on 16 carries.
• The Cougars finished with 511 yards of total offense.