Two months after COVID-19 concerns canceled Ole Miss and Texas A&M on the football field, the Rebels dealt the Aggies a stinging defeat.
New Jersey defensive tackle Tywone Malone, the nation’s No. 62-ranked overall player on the 247Sports.com composite list, chose Ole Miss over Texas A&M on Wednesday, the beginning of the late signing period for college football.
A four-star recruit listed at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, Malone intends to be a two-sport athlete, and his relationship with the Ole Miss baseball staff played a big role in his recruiting. He mentioned the opportunity to play baseball and also cited his comfort level with the football coaching staff in reaching his decision.
Florida State and Rutgers – 20 miles away from Malone’s Oradell, New Jersey home – were also in the mix, but most media covering recruiting considered Ole Miss to be leading for Malone much of his recruitment.
Malone has the chance to be an instant impact player at Ole Miss. The defensive line interior is one of the greatest areas of need for a defense that was as needy last year as the Rebels’ offense was explosive.
Ole Miss struggled with an inability to get push from its interior and collapse the pocket around opposing quarterbacks.
Ole Miss last season finished No. 98 in sacks per game, No. 107 in tackles for loss.
Little of the pressure the Rebels did achieve came from the interior linemen. Quentin Bivens’ two tackles for loss and Sincere David’s nine tackles were tops at the position.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin made strides in restocking the position in December with junior college transfers Isaiah Iton and Jamond Gordon plus three-star high school recruit Taleeq Robbins.