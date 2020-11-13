COVID-19 has claimed one of the country’s biggest basketball showcases.
The annual Lighthouse Classic, held in Corinth, has been canceled, organizers announced Friday. It was scheduled for Nov. 27-28.
The event features a mix of local teams and nationally prominent programs. This year’s Lighthouse was going to include St. Louis Christian, Tennessee Prep, Dream City Christian (Arizona) and Hamilton Heights (Tenn.).
A total of 16 games were scheduled over the two days.
A statement on the Lighthouse Twitter page said, “This was an extremely hard decision, but for the safety of all, it is the right, responsible one.”
The annual Wheeler Turkey Tournament, scheduled for Nov. 19-20, has also been canceled due to participants Jumpertown and Potts Camp going into quarantine.