COVID-19 has ended Shannon’s football season, and with it any hopes of participating in the playoffs.
The school received a report Wednesday of a COVID-19 case within the football program. After the report was confirmed on Thursday, the school conducted contact tracing, the results of which forced the cancelation of Friday’s home game against Pontotoc.
That was to be Shannon’s final regular-season game. The Red Raiders were hoping to qualify for the Class 4A playoffs, which begin next week. But even if they are eligible after forfeiting to Pontotoc, principal Jason Arledge said they will not be able to play.
“While this result is disappointing to our players, coaches, faculty, staff, parents and community members, it is a necessary step to maintain a safe environment and minimize the risk of exposure for everyone involved,” Arledge said in a statement.
Shannon ends the season with a record of 4-4 overall and 2-2 in Division 2-4A. This will be the first time Shannon has missed the playoffs since 1994.