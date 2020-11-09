Area basketball teams are getting hit hard by COVID-19.
Tupelo’s girls are out of commission for the next two weeks after one positive test on Friday. They had five games between now and Nov. 21 that will have to be rescheduled or canceled.
Tupelo, the Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked team, is off to a 3-0 start.
“I don’t feel like it’s a momentum killer. It’s just a challenge,” coach Matt Justice said. “We were kind of expecting some challenges this year with everything that we’ve seen and what’s happening around us. So we were just preparing for that day.”
Tupelo was scheduled to play at Shannon on Tuesday, but that game was canceled after the Lady Red Raiders went into quarantine on Nov. 2.
Tupelo’s boys have not been affected by COVID-19 and will play their games as scheduled.
Lafayette’s girls also went into quarantine Monday, six days after playing Tupelo. The Lady Commodores had several positive cases – including head coach Shayne Linzy.
Lafayette (0-2) might not get to play again until after Thanksgiving.
“It can cause some anxiety and some worry about we’ve gotten to a certain point and now we’ve got to back track because of the quarantine issues,” Linzy said. “My biggest concern is some of my players who have gotten it. I just want to make sure that they’re OK.”
While facing COVID-19 now is a challenge, it could become an even bigger problem once teams get into the thick of their division schedules. Those games have to be played.
“I think most coaches will probably tell you they’re just planning week to week and day to day, and they’ve not really too much thought into the division at this point,” Justice said. “We’re just trying to get to that point.”
Several other teams are sidelined due to COVID-19, including Blue Mountain’s boys and girls, East Union’s boys, Houlka’s boys and girls, Mantachie’s boys and Ripley’s boys.
The West Union Invitational, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, has been canceled. The school is doing virtual learning only this week after several positive tests among students and faculty.
Blue Mountain was supposed to be a part of that tournament.