The Ole Miss-South Carolina men's basketball game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the South Carolina program, the SEC has announced.
No make-up date has been announced.
Ole Miss was the last Power Five conference team to begin basketball season because of its own COVID-19 problems.
This is the first Rebels’ game to be postponed since Ole Miss got the season under way on Dec. 10.
The game will be the seventh postponed for South Carolina which opened SEC play Wednesday with a 78-54 win over Texas A&M.
The Rebels defeated Auburn 72-61 Wednesday to improve to 6-3 overall, 1-1 in SEC play.