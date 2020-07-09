COVID-19 has interrupted offseason workouts for some area high school football programs.
Okolona and West Point have both been forced to suspend summer workouts. Okolona announced Thursday on Twitter that all sports activities were suspended until July 20.
Football coach Lamart Harvey said several of his players live in a neighborhood where there has been a spike in coronavirus cases. He said none of his players have tested positive.
“We’re just trying to cut it off at the pass,” Harvey said.
The Chieftains were given last week off, but when he came to work on Thursday, Harvey said several parents called telling him their children would not be at the voluntary workout due to the COVID spike.
“I talked to the superintendent, and we came to the agreement that it’s probably best to just shut it down for the rest of this week and all of next week, and that gives us about two weeks to quarantine cases in case somebody does have it,” Harvey said.
West Point, the four-time defending Class 5A state champion, halted workouts last week after a few players exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. None of them tested positive, so the team will reconvene on Monday.
“We’re being extra careful,” coach Chris Chambless said. “I’m not taking any chances.”
Aberdeen halted workouts June 23 and just returned to work on Tuesday. A player’s mother tested positive, but the player tested negative.
However, there were initially rumors he tested positive, and workouts were suspended for two weeks.
“Our numbers are down since we started back,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “We went from about 43 kids down to 17, and I know a few of them told me the COVID concerns are the reason their parents won’t let them come.”
Williams said the team was about to begin football-specific workouts when the shutdown happened. His players still haven’t touched a football this summer.
“We haven’t been able to recover from that. … If we’re going to play football, we need to be able to work our kids out,” Williams said.
Some schools outside of the Daily Journal coverage area have also had to suspend workouts, including Grenada. The Chargers, who play in West Point’s division, will return Monday after two weeks off.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association’s executive committee is meeting Tuesday to determine what the 2020 fall sports season will look like. In the last meeting, held June 30, the committee discussed the possibility of delaying the start of football season – currently set for Aug. 21 – by two weeks.
There was also talk of moving football to the spring.
“What I hope our association does is assure our students that they’re going to do everything possible to have some type of season at some point during the year,” Chambless said. “We owe our kids that; we owe our seniors that.”