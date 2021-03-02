College baseball stadiums at Ole Miss and Mississippi State may operate at fuller capacity for this weekend’s games.
Gov. Tate Reeves, on Tuesday, wiped out almost all of his previously ordered restrictions related to sports attendance on college campuses during COVID-19.
The exception is indoor arenas, which will be allowed to operate now at 50 percent instead of 10 percent.
Restrictions remain for high school sports. Indoor arenas can admit fans at 25 percent, outdoor stadiums at 50 percent.
Executive Order 1549 goes into effect Wednesday at 5 p.m. and runs until March 31.
Ole Miss will have one basketball game – Saturday night at 6 against Vanderbilt – that will allow for 50 percent attendance at The Pavilion.
MSU has no remaining home basketball games.
MSU begins a three-game home baseball series against Tennessee Tech on Friday at 6; Ole Miss begins a three-game series with Belmont on Friday at 6:30.
While Reeves lifted mask mandates for all counties in Mississippi individual businesses and local government may set their own criteria regarding masks.
Athletics directors at Ole Miss and MSU told the Daily Journal last week they were prepared for a shift in policy from Jackson.
“I do think things are getting better and hopefully in the near distant future, we can pivot to a different ticket structure especially for a sport like baseball and we are totally prepared to do that,” MSU athletics director John Cohen said.
Carter issued a statement saying Ole Miss is working with the “SEC and other entities” to establish a plan that “optimizes capacity” without sacrificing safety.
He asked for patience and said there will be more information on revised policies and ticket availability in the days ahead.