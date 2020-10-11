ARLINGTON, Texas – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sustained a gruesome injury to his right ankle during Sunday's third quarter against the New York Giants.
Prescott, the former Mississippi State standout, was injured at the end of a 9-yard run when he was tackled by New York defensive back Logan Ryan. His right foot was bent at an awkward angle as Prescott grabbed at his leg in obvious pain.
His lower right leg was placed in a cast before Prescott was loaded on a cart. He covered his face with a towel at times before pulling it away to show the emotion on his face as most of his teammates and several members of the Giants, including Ryan, reached out as well.
It was later announced that that had been taken to the hospital with a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation and would require surgery.
He's expected to miss the rest of the season.
"I just feel terrible for him," first-year Dallas coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. "He was having a tremendous year."
Prescott was playing the Giants in the first visit of his former coach, Jason Garrett, now New York’s offensive coordinator.
Not long before the injury, Prescott had his first career touchdown catch from receiver Cedrick Wilson, who took a reverse pitch from running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Dallas went on to win 37-34, as backup QB Andy Dalton led a drive to a field goal on the game's final play.
Dalton, 32, was Cincinnati's starter for nine seasons before the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow No. 1 overall in April and Dalton signed a one-year deal to be Prescott's backup.