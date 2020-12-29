TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Good offense trumped good defense on the opening night of SEC play.
Ole Miss had allowed an average of less than 20 first half points in six non-conference games, but Alabama took control early, and the Crimson Tide’s 3-point shooting was a key in its 82-64 win before roughly 2,000 fans at Coleman Coliseum Tuesday night.
Alabama (6-3, 1-0 SEC) got good ball movement and spacing in the first half. The Tide hit 7 of 17 3-point shots and put up 43 points.
For the second-straight season the Rebels (5-2, 0-1) struggled with Alabama’s style of play.
Alabama put five players in double figures and won 103-78 in Oxford last year.
Tuesday sophomore Jahvon Quinerly led the Crimson Tide with 24. He was 8 for 14 from the floor, 3 for 5 from 3-point range. He began the night averaging 11.8 points.
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said the loss was more about execution than a trend in the series.
“I think it was personnel. They dribbled it, and we didn’t keep them out of the paint,” Davis said. “The biggest concern was we gave up 82. We could never get them under control.”
Alabama had 15 assists on 28 makes.
Ole Miss defended the 3-point line better in the second half, but a comeback was complicated as the Rebels shot just 33.8 from the floor. Ole Miss was 1 for 13 from 3-point range.
The Rebels got 15 points and eight rebounds from KJ Buffen, but Buffen fouled out on a reaching foul near the key with 6 minutes, 32 seconds remaining.
Romello White led Ole Miss with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Alabama limited Devontae Shuler, the Rebels’ leading scorer, to eight points. He was 2 for 11 from the floor, 0 for 4 from the arc.
“Devontae took some early dribble shots that weren’t great. We never got into the paint and pitched it out. The floor is really going to shrink when you don’t make shots,” Davis said.
The Rebels got as close as six points back after White’s 3-point play with 15:05 left in the second half.
Alabama answered with a 14-5 run to push the lead to 63-48, and Davis called time with 9:05 left.
When Ole Miss was intent on running the Tide off the 3-point line Alabama players were able to make plays in the paint where they outscored the Rebels 32-30 and had 18 second-chance points.
While Ole Miss shots weren’t falling from the floor, they weren’t falling at the free throw line either where the Rebels were just 19 for 35.
“We had our chances. We got there plenty of times and just didn’t make them,” Davis said. “There were so many little things, and our margin for error was so small.”