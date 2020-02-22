OXFORD – The Ole Miss home court was no problem for Alabama.
After winning its last three home games by an average margin of 18.6 points the Rebels watched the Crimson Tide guards hit open shots or find teammates lurking near the goal.
Alabama won 103-78 before 8,393 fans at The Pavilion Saturday dominating an Ole Miss team that had rekindled postseason hopes in its recent homestand.
Instead the Rebels (13-14, 4-10 SEC) fell below .500 for the second time this season with a third-straight loss.
This one was different though without the final-seconds heartbreak of road losses at Kentucky and Missouri.
Home was not a safe space as Alabama became the first Ole Miss opponent to score 100 points in The Pavilion.
The Crimson Tide, with two weeks remaining in the regular season, had already set school records for 3-pointers made and attempted. They shot 44.8 from 3-point range but also had 40 points in the paint.
"We did a good job of attacking their defense," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "They're one of the better defensive teams in the league."
The Rebels had 13 turnovers in the first half -- 21 for the game -- a number of them unforced.
There were 49 fouls total, 26 by Ole Miss.
Ole Miss bigs Blake Hinson and Khadim Sy struggled to free up their teammates for open shots, called for moving screen fouls four times.
The Rebels played the second half without sophomore forward KJ Buffen who left the game with a lower back injury.
The Tide (15-12, 7-7 SEC) kept Breein Tyree from beating them. Tyree hit several shots in the middle of the first half as Ole Miss struggled to stay close – He had 14 at the break -- but he didn’t get off a shot in the second half until more than 5 minutes in.
He fouled out with 8:50 left after scoring 28 points without hitting a 3-pointer.
Ole Miss had cut an 18-point second-half deficit to 11 when Tyree drew a technical for arguing a foul call against him.
In the ensuing discussion Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis was teed up for a second time and ejected.
The free throws and a basket by Kira Lewis resulted in a six-point possession and 62-45 lead for Alabama with 14 minutes, 31 seconds remaining.
Lewis had 17 points, one of five Alabama players with at least 12 points. He also had 11 assists and no turnovers.
Davis said he'll follow SEC protocol in submitting officiating calls he found questionable, discussing and waiting for feedback.
"They beat us in every area," Davis said. "We chased them, we didn't guard them."
The Tide led 45-31 at halftime.
Alabama had 13 assists on 18 made baskets in the first half as it showed the kind of ball movement Davis yelled for his players to replicate.
"Alabama gets a lot of notoriety for shooting 3s, but they got as many points in the paint as they did from 3," Davis said. "We reverted back to things that are so fundamentally unsound, things we'd made a lot of progress in, and in the second half we lost all kind of concepts in how we want to guard."