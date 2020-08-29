LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (5A)
The Green Wave have won four-straight state championships and show no signs of slowing down.
Sure, they lost their three leading rushers – who combined for 3,384 yards and 46 TDs – but this program knows how to reload. Plus, it should again have a stingy defense, led by linebacker Keon Cunningham and end Jaquarius Thomas.
2. Starkville (6A)
Starkville has been a perennial state title contender for the past decade, and it’s positioned to make another deep playoff run. Some big pieces graduated, but among the returnees is Luke Altmyer, the top-rated pro-style quarterback in the state. He’s a third-year starter who knows the offense inside and out, and he knows how to take care of the ball.
3. Oxford (6A)
The reigning state champs were hit hard by graduation, losing quarterback John Meagher, defensive back Byron Pearson and Auburn signee J.J. Pegues, who was a threat in both the running and passing game.
On the plus side, a lot of experience returns to the offensive line, and the linebackers could be a dynamic group.
4. Corinth (4A)
Fresh off its first state title, Corinth has to start over a bit on offense. QB D.T. Sheffield and tailback Tam Patterson are gone, but there is some experience returning to the backfield. Also, coach Todd Lowery’s Wing-T offense is well-ingrained entering year 5, and defenses will still have a tough time with it. There is a big hole is on defense, which will be without 2019 Daily Journal Defensive Player of the Year Carter Bonds.
5. Tupelo (6A)
New coach Ty Hardin inherits a team that went 7-5 last season. He also inherits a quarterback, Jake Weir, who last year established himself as a strong field general. Weir has to break in some unproven receivers, but he believes the Golden Wave will “reload” at that position. On defense, linebackers Dalton Hughes and Justin Wilson can wreak havoc all over the field.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Amory (3A)
A return to 3A was good for Amory last season, as it finished second in Division 1-3A. The Panthers should again give Booneville a run, with several offensive skill players coming back. QB Hunter Jones is a fourth-year starter, and he’s surrounded by playmakers like receiver Jay Hampton, receiver James Spratt and tailback Charleston French.
2. Booneville (3A)
Last season, Booneville’s offense was usually the Davian Price show. This year should see a more balanced attack, led by veteran QB John Daniel Deaton. The entire offensive line returns intact, as does most of the defense. Middle linebacker J.D. Nanney had a big sophomore season and could be a breakout star this fall.
3. Houston (3A)
The big challenge for new coach Baylor Dampeer is to offset the loss of defensive playmakers Rish Alford and Allen Robertson. Houston allowed just 14.1 points per game last season and recorded 43 sacks. The offensive numbers were down a bit from previous seasons, but some big weapons return, including athlete Shemar Crawford.
4. Calhoun City (2A)
The Wildcats lost a lot of seniors and are on their third head coach in as many years. Chad White left after one season, and assistant M.D. Jennings took over. The former Calhoun City standout, who played in the NFL, takes over a program that has reached at least the third round of the playoffs for 10-straight years.
5. Tupelo Christian (1A)
TCPS is set to field the best team it’s ever had. From QB Khi Holiday to receiver Noah Foster to tailback Josh Berry, the Eagles have an array of weapons that will stretch defenses thin. And this squad is motivated by last season’s loss to Baldwyn in the first round of the playoffs. TCPS is still seeking its first playoff win.