GIRLS
Team (Class);Record;Pvs
1. Lafayette (5A);10-0;1
2. Pontotoc (4A);12-1;2
3. New Site (2A);17-0;3
4. Tupelo (6A);14-1;4
5. Ripley (4A);11-2;5
6. Belmont (3A);13-0;7
7. Kossuth (3A);10-2;6
8. Tishomingo County (4A);12-3;8
9. Oxford (6A);9-4;NR
10. Pine Grove (1A);10-5;10
BOYS
Team(Class);Record;Pvs
1. Ingomar (1A);16-0;2
2. Starkville (6A);7-2;1
3. Ripley (4A);10-2;3
4. Saltillo (5A);14-1;4
5. Tupelo (6A);11-4;5
6. New Site (2A);15-1;6
7. Pontotoc (4A);9-5;NR
8. Oxford (6A);9-5;7
9. New Albany (4A);10-1;9
10. Holly Springs (3A);10-3;NR