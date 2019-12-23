GIRLS

Team (Class);Record;Pvs

1. Lafayette (5A);10-0;1

2. Pontotoc (4A);12-1;2

3. New Site (2A);17-0;3

4. Tupelo (6A);14-1;4

5. Ripley (4A);11-2;5

6. Belmont (3A);13-0;7

7. Kossuth (3A);10-2;6

8. Tishomingo County (4A);12-3;8

9. Oxford (6A);9-4;NR

10. Pine Grove (1A);10-5;10

BOYS

Team(Class);Record;Pvs

1. Ingomar (1A);16-0;2

2. Starkville (6A);7-2;1

3. Ripley (4A);10-2;3

4. Saltillo (5A);14-1;4

5. Tupelo (6A);11-4;5

6. New Site (2A);15-1;6

7. Pontotoc (4A);9-5;NR

8. Oxford (6A);9-5;7

9. New Albany (4A);10-1;9

10. Holly Springs (3A);10-3;NR

