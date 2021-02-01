DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS
GIRLS
Team (Class) | Record | Pvs
1. Pontotoc (4A) | 22-4 | 3
2. New Site (2A) | 25-2 | 2
3. Tupelo (6A) | 14-5 | 4
4. Kossuth (3A) | 13-4 | 8
5. Belmont (3A) | 22-3 | 1
6. Tishomingo County (4A) | 20-2 | 6
7. Calhoun City (2A) | 17-1 | 7
8. North Pontotoc (4A) | 17-5 | 5
9. Ripley (4A) | 12-6 | NR
10. Starkville (6A) | 9-6 | 10
BOYS
Team (Class) | Record | Pvs
1. Pontotoc (4A) | 21-3 | 1
2. Itawamba AHS (4A) | 16-4 | 3
3. Starkville (6A) | 16-2 | 4
4. Ingomar (1A) | 22-4 | 5
5. Booneville (3A) | 15-4 | 6
6. New Site (2A) | 22-2 | 2
7. Ripley (4A) | 13-3 | 7
8. Tupelo (6A) | 9-6 | 8
9. Houston (3A) | 14-4 | 9
10. Corinth (4A) | 11-4 | NR