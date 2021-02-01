djr-2021-01-31-sport-kossuth-holt-arp1

After earning wins against Belmont, Amory and Saltillo last week, Bailey Holt and the Kossuth Lady Aggies moved up to No. 4 in this week's rankings.

DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS

GIRLS

Team (Class) | Record | Pvs

1. Pontotoc (4A) | 22-4 | 3

2. New Site (2A) | 25-2 | 2

3. Tupelo (6A) | 14-5 | 4

4. Kossuth (3A) | 13-4 | 8

5. Belmont (3A) | 22-3 | 1

6. Tishomingo County (4A) | 20-2 | 6

7. Calhoun City (2A) | 17-1 | 7

8. North Pontotoc (4A) | 17-5 | 5

9. Ripley (4A) | 12-6 | NR

10. Starkville (6A) | 9-6 | 10

BOYS

Team (Class) | Record | Pvs

1. Pontotoc (4A) | 21-3 | 1

2. Itawamba AHS (4A) | 16-4 | 3

3. Starkville (6A) | 16-2 | 4

4. Ingomar (1A) | 22-4 | 5

5. Booneville (3A) | 15-4 | 6

6. New Site (2A) | 22-2 | 2

7. Ripley (4A) | 13-3 | 7

8. Tupelo (6A) | 9-6 | 8

9. Houston (3A) | 14-4 | 9

10. Corinth (4A) | 11-4 | NR

