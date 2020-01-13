GIRLS

Team (Class);Record;Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A);17-2;1

2. Pontotoc (4A);15-3;2

3. Lafayette (5A);13-2;3

4. New Site (2A);21-1;4

5. Ripley (4A);17-2;5

6. Kossuth (3A);13-3;7

7. Belmont (3A);16-2;6

8. Tishomingo County (4A);14-4;8

9. South Pontotoc (3A);14-6;NR

10. Tupelo Christian (1A);12-4;9

BOYS

Team (Class);Record;Pvs

1. Ingomar (1A);21-0;1

2. Starkville (6A);10-2;2

3. Ripley (4A);16-2;3

4. Saltillo (5A);18-1;4

5. New Site (2A);20-2;5

6. Holly Springs (3A);14-5;6

7. New Albany (4A);13-4;7

8. Pontotoc (4A);12-6;8

9. Biggersville (1A);14-0;NR

10. Oxford (6A);14-6;10

dalton.middleton@journalinc.com

Twitter: @DLMiddleton8

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus