GIRLS
Team (Class);Record;Pvs
1. Tupelo (6A);17-2;1
2. Pontotoc (4A);15-3;2
3. Lafayette (5A);13-2;3
4. New Site (2A);21-1;4
5. Ripley (4A);17-2;5
6. Kossuth (3A);13-3;7
7. Belmont (3A);16-2;6
8. Tishomingo County (4A);14-4;8
9. South Pontotoc (3A);14-6;NR
10. Tupelo Christian (1A);12-4;9
BOYS
Team (Class);Record;Pvs
1. Ingomar (1A);21-0;1
2. Starkville (6A);10-2;2
3. Ripley (4A);16-2;3
4. Saltillo (5A);18-1;4
5. New Site (2A);20-2;5
6. Holly Springs (3A);14-5;6
7. New Albany (4A);13-4;7
8. Pontotoc (4A);12-6;8
9. Biggersville (1A);14-0;NR
10. Oxford (6A);14-6;10