GIRLS

Team (Class);Record;Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A);17-1;3

2. Pontotoc (4A);13-3;2

3. Lafayette (5A);11-2;1

4. New Site (2A);18-1;4

5. Ripley (4A);14-2;5

6. Belmont (3A);16-1;6

7. Kossuth (3A);10-3;7

8. Tishomingo County (4A);13-4;8

9. Tupelo Christian (1A);12-3;10

10. Pine Grove (1A);12-6;9

BOYS

Team(Class);Record;Pvs

1. Ingomar (1A);18-0;1

2. Starkville (6A);10-2;2

3. Ripley (4A);13-2;3

4. Saltillo (5A);15-1;4

5. New Site (2A);18-1;5

6. Holly Springs (3A);13-4;9

7. New Albany (4A);13-1;8

8. Pontotoc (4A);10-6;6

9. Tupelo (6A);13-6;7

10. Oxford (6A);10-6;10

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus