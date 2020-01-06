GIRLS
Team (Class);Record;Pvs
1. Tupelo (6A);17-1;3
2. Pontotoc (4A);13-3;2
3. Lafayette (5A);11-2;1
4. New Site (2A);18-1;4
5. Ripley (4A);14-2;5
6. Belmont (3A);16-1;6
7. Kossuth (3A);10-3;7
8. Tishomingo County (4A);13-4;8
9. Tupelo Christian (1A);12-3;10
10. Pine Grove (1A);12-6;9
BOYS
Team(Class);Record;Pvs
1. Ingomar (1A);18-0;1
2. Starkville (6A);10-2;2
3. Ripley (4A);13-2;3
4. Saltillo (5A);15-1;4
5. New Site (2A);18-1;5
6. Holly Springs (3A);13-4;9
7. New Albany (4A);13-1;8
8. Pontotoc (4A);10-6;6
9. Tupelo (6A);13-6;7
10. Oxford (6A);10-6;10